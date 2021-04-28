‘You never see this in Toronto’: Alligator joins football training session after MLS team is forced to relocate to Florida (VIDEO)

Footballers including ex-Liverpool and Rubin Kazan star Chris Mavinga have admitted their shock after being interrupted by a visiting alligator, spotting the unexpected guest after moving training sessions from Toronto to Florida.

The reptile calmly walked onto the field at the ChampionsGate stadium, leaving players and coaches stunned.

A sports complex worker rushed to help, using a golf cart to usher the uninvited guest away from the pitch.

In a video shared by the club on social media, the staff member is seen grabbing the predator’s tail and attempting to change the animal’s direction.

Players watching the scene yelled out in shock. Team coach Chris Armas said he forgot about “being fearless” when the animal entered the field during the practice session.

“Listen, we talk about being fearless and aggressive around here, but I thought we would not think about that at that moment,” the ex-New York Red Bulls boss said.

Defender Mavinga, who spent four years in the Russian Premier League, expressed his astonishment.

Toronto FC had a surprise guest turn up during a training session in Orlando, Florida

“This is the first time I’ve seen an alligator in real life,” he said.

“But it’s good to be in Florida, you know? You see this. You never see this in Toronto.”

The team laughed off the bizarre incident, saying they signed a new team member named ‘Ale Gator’ to a short-term loan for the season.

BREAKING | Toronto FC have agreed to terms with Ale Gator on a short-term loan. The deal was completed using our newly-acquired GAM (Gator Acquisition Money)

Covid-19 pandemic restrictions have forced the top-flight side to switch to their new region this season.

They are currently continuing to train at the venue south of Orlando as they prepare for their CONCACAF Champions League match against Cruz Azul.