Champions League: Real Madrid and Chelsea to lock horns in competition both European giants plotted to leave

The specter of the ill-fated Super League proposal looms large over the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea as the two European giants duel to advance to the finals of a competition they plotted to leave.

The brief-but-furious civil war which erupted within the European game earlier this month seems to have quelled – but make no mistake, the scars remain on the game, and in particular the Champions League, in which two of the so-called 'founding members' of the fiercely unpopular Super League clash on Tuesday for a place in this season's final.

It is the type of game that Florentino Perez envisioned as a central theme to the Super League – a brainchild of the Real Madrid president, who hoped his team would meet Roman Abramovich's Chelsea at least twice a year, sharing in the significant spoils from the ensuing bumper television and marketing deals.

It was to be football's new top table, a place where Europe's super-clubs could feast while throwing scraps to the mere mortals left to populate the football calendar in their wake. Instead, though, the plans were met with derision.

Also on rt.com The European Super League is the latest example of the crass ‘Americanization’ of the so-called ‘beautiful game’

One by one, clubs dropped out. First came Manchester City. Then Chelsea. And as the 10-year long project first envisioned by Perez fell apart in less time than it takes to watch a 'Sopranos' box set, it has left his club – and Chelsea – in pursuit of a competition which they implied no longer served their own (financial) interests.

Abramovich became acutely aware of the disconnect the Super League had brought between fans and the club, but Perez less so – with the Spaniard appearing to be clinging onto hope that his pet project can somehow be salvaged.

And that is why the fixture between the two is so compelling – especially after both sides faced expulsion from the competition just days ago.

On the pitch, several further narratives exist. Fit-again Eden Hazard is in line to face his old club for the first time since leaving London for Madrid in 2019. German boss Thomas Tuchel, so impressive since succeeding Frank Lampard in January, has never lost to the Madrid giants.

On the other side of the coin, Zinedine Zidane has coaxed his team back into top form with the club now just two points behind city rivals Atletico at the summit of LaLiga. To advance to yet another Champions League final would be a remarkable feat for the Frenchman – doubly so if he can pair it with a Spanish title.

For Chelsea, the rejuvenated side travel to Madrid in peak form. Their defence has emerged as one of the finest in European football, and there are signs that big summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are beginning to wake from hibernation.

When both sides walk out onto the field for the first leg, it will represent the first time since 1998 that they have met in a competitive game – precisely the magic the Champions League is supposed to provide.

It will be a fascinating encounter between two fine European sides loaded with some of the world's best talent – but it might just be hard to escape the fact that the tie is somewhat tainted by last week's indiscretions.