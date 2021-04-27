Cristiano Ronaldo ‘set to choose between Man United and Paris Saint-Germain’ as Juventus prepare to ditch top earner – reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a reunion at Man United, according to reports in Italy that Juventus may jettison their top star amid the potential financial ramifications of failing to qualify for next year's Champions League.

Juventus' pursuit of a tenth successive Serie A title has spluttered under new boss Andrea Pirlo's leadership, with the Turin club rooted in fourth position and dueling with both Napoli and AC Milan for a Champions League position.

Failure to secure a place at European football's top table next season would prove a significant financial blow for the Italian giants and could force them to jettison their top star, who earns a reported £27 million ($37 million / €31 million) per year, with both his former club, Manchester United, and French powerhouses Paris Saint-German understood to be circling, Tuttosport has said.

Ronaldo remains under contract at Juventus until 2022 but this summer could represent Juve's final opportunity to receive a transfer fee for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, particularly if the club's budget is impacted by missing out on the Champions League.

Manchester United have contacted Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over the possibility to bring back the Portuguese to the Old Trafford. [Gazzetta] #juvelivepic.twitter.com/RmNdLjW72f — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 23, 2021

The Portugal great is thought to be pursuing one more Champions League medal to take his career haul to six, having won four during his time at Real Madrid and one at Manchester United.

Ronaldo and Juventus have drawn a blank in Europe so far, with the club being eliminated from the Champions League by Ajax, Lyon and Porto in recent campaigns.

Ronaldo may well see Manchester or Paris as the two likeliest destinations at which he can realize his dream of another European title, but don't expect Juventus to roll over should they receive a concrete approach for him.

The last thing PSG need is Ronaldo they have 2 debatably 3 attackers better than him already. All he brings is high wages, failed dribbles and vibes https://t.co/dJayExdpoQ — matteo 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@neyjrmatteo) April 27, 2021

Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici said that Ronaldo will "without a doubt" remain in Italy despite the intense speculation as to his future.

"It makes me laugh: I never would've thought Ronaldo could be put up for discussion," Paratici told Sky Italia.

"We're talking about a player who is the current top scorer in Serie A and has won five Ballon d'Or awards. He has already won a lot of titles with us and it's a privilege to have him in our squad.

"We will hold on to him and enjoy him as much as possible. We're very happy to have him with us."