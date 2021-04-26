Talladega Frights: NASCAR’s Logano ‘happy to be alive’ after Talladega horror smash (VIDEO)

NASCAR driver Joey Logano is counting his lucky stars today after escaping unharmed from a high-speed collision that sent his car airborne during Sunday's race at the world-famous Talladega Superspeedway.

Logano's No. 22 Ford Mustang GT, which he drives for Team Penske, was travelling at triple-digit speed during Sunday's first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series when accidental contact from rival driver Denny Hamlin – who had himself been shunted by Rick Stenhouse Jr – sent his car flying into the air.

Incredibly, none of the other cars in the field crashed into Logano and he was able to safely remove himself from his vehicle, apparently uninjured.

"I got lucky I didn’t get hit while I was in the air," the fortunate Logano said afterwards.

"I guess I don't know exactly what to think. It is a product of this race. On one hand, I am so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe, and that I can go through a crash like that and get out and speak about it.

"I am mad about being in the crash, and on the other hand, I am happy to be alive. I am wondering when we are going to stop because this is dangerous, doing what we are doing.

"I got a roll bar in my head. That is not OK. I am one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through. I just don't feel like that is acceptable."

Logano was referencing the smash that involved Newman on the last lap of the Daytona 500 last year, when he was hospitalized after his car overturned and the driver's side door was impacted at full speed by another car.

While the 30-year-old was fortunate to escape from the crash with bumps and bruises, his comments afterwards suggest that he is calling on NASCAR to institute some rule changes to enhance safety for its field of drivers.

"We have to fix it," Logano added. "'Cause someone already got hurt and we're still doing it. So that's not real smart."