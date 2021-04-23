Chelsea midfielder Jorginho sticks boot in as he claims ex-Blues boss Frank Lampard ‘wasn’t ready for job at this level’

Chelsea midfield pass master Jorginho has suggested former manager Frank Lampard was out of his depth when he was handed the job at Stamford Bridge by billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Club legend Lampard spent 18 months in the Blues dugout before being sacked in January and replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lampard had been handed the job in the summer of 2019 after just one year of senior managerial experience at second-tier Derby County.

According to Italian international Jorginho, that was not enough experience in the bank to handle a top-level assignment with the Blues.

“Look, I’ll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club,” Jorginho said, ESPN reported.

“He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn't ready for a job at this level, to be honest.”

Since Lampard was sacked, Chelsea have been a revived force under Tuchel, surging back into top four contention and booking a spot in the Champions League semi-finals – where they face Real Madrid – as well as an FA Cup final date with Leicester City.

That is a remarkable contrast to the dreary end to Lampard’s tenure as he left with the west London club languished down in ninth in the table having won just one of their last five league games before the 42-year-old was axed.

Notably, Lampard’s men had been ripped apart in embarrassing fashion by Manchester City at the start of January and were outplayed by top four rivals Leicester later that month.

That marked a disappointing end to Lampard’s time as manager after he was seen as surpassing expectations in his first season in charge, having guided Chelsea to a Champions League spot and an FA Cup final place while nurturing young talent into the team.

After a summer spending spree of more than £230 million ($320 million) on the likes of young German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Lampard’s second campaign also seemed to be bearing fruit when the team topped the Premier League table in December, only to spiral into a disturbing slump which forced Abramovich to pull the trigger on yet another managerial departure.

In making the decision, Abramovich extended the unprecedented courtesy of adding a personal note to Lampard to express his respect for the Blues playing legend.

Speaking earlier in April, Lampard revealed he had already turned down several “flattering” offers to return to management as he waits for the right opportunity to arise.

The former England midfielder has been linked to the vacant coaching position with the Three Lions under-21s, as well as with Premier League club Crystal Palace and Scottish giants Celtic.

“The opportunities weren't quite right but I think about it. It would be something I'm keen to do, at the right time, at the right place,” Lampard said.