‘It was pure fear’: Footballers speak of terror after being attacked by fans wielding eggs & firecrackers outside stadium (VIDEO)

Players and staff have spoken of the terrifying moments when they were kicked and punched by a mob of fans at their stadium after being relegated for the first time in 30 years, with police saving them and opening a criminal case.

Local police said that up to 600 fans of German club Schalke had waited for the team bus to return to their Arena AufSchalke before throwing eggs and verbally abusing them following the team's first relegation in 30 years.

A club statement on Wednesday confirmed that fans and the squad had enjoyed a "short exchange" over their decisive 1-0 defeat at Arminia Bielefeld, but one player has now detailed the full horror of the attack.

"We were told loud and clear that we should be ashamed of ourselves and that all the players, who won't be here next year, should f*** off from now on," the anonymous star told Sport1.

Unbelievable scenes as Schalke 04 fans are chasing their own players after the club was relegated last night. pic.twitter.com/8JCb9nHBXY — Nicolai Lisberg (@NicolaiLisberg) April 21, 2021

"If that didn't happen, life would be made a living hell for us. We were pelted with eggs, firecrackers went off and the situation escalated completely.

"The fans attacked us. We just ran. It was fear – pure fear. I was just running. Some of us got kicked and punched.

"I am shocked and I don't know how we are going to compete in the next games. I also don't understand why we were exposed to the fans this way in the first place.

Quote from an unknown Schalke player to Sport1, who explains the chaotic scenes, where they had to run away in fear and how some of his teammates were kicked by the fans. He has no idea how #S04 are going to be able to play the next couple of matches pic.twitter.com/dPzGuIBVqr — Nicolai Lisberg (@NicolaiLisberg) April 21, 2021

"The club said that there would only be a short exchange. Meanwhile, the police waited away from that situation."

Schalke have endured a wretched season, going down in embarrassing fashion with four games to spare and 13 points adrift of a relegation playoff spot that could keep them in German top flight the Bundesliga.

"Police were on site with strong force and were able to prevent a further escalation," the authorities said, confirming that investigations were ongoing and that "criminal as well as administrative offence procedures have been initiated."

The club statement raged: "For all the understandable frustration and anger about relegation to the Bundesliga 2, the club will never accept the physical integrity of its players and employees being compromised.

Breaking: Schalke 04 have been relegated from the Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/Ms60IBZLsv — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) April 20, 2021

"But that is exactly what happened last night through the actions of individuals. The club strongly condemns this behavior."

Sporting executive Peter Knabel also spoke out via the the club's official site: "Some of our players had to spend the night in a hotel," he revealed.

"It's an absolute no-go. The most important thing now [is]: How are the players? How are the staff?"

Not to so well, judging by the unidentified player's comments.