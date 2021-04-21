Khabib time: UFC legend shows off dazzling timepiece engraved with his perfect record as fans joke his watch would rile McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown off one of four watches made by the UFC legend in collaborative partnership with a luxury brand, including one design that is said to reflect the "versatility, style and toughness of a champion".

The Dagestani shared footage of the design, which has been made by jewelry and wristwatch retailer Jacob & Co., with his following of more than 28 million on Instagram.

"One of my favorite Khabib timepieces," he wrote on the social media platform.

"This timepiece includes my UFC nickname 'The Eagle', my undefeated record and my signature on the back of the watch."

The designers wrote that the Epic X Tourbillon Khabib model has a 44mm case "made of tough and light grade 5 titanium", with Khabib’s image appearing on the sapphire crystal caseback.

Fans were impressed with the design, peppering the comments section with messages of admiration about the watch which does not carry a public price tag.

"Conor McGregor dislikes this," joked one, referring to Nurmagomedov's one-time UFC rival who was labeled a "tool" for splashing out $2 million on a watch that opens up to show two people having sex earlier this year.

'Notorious' bought the Rasputin piece ahead of his knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, accompanied by an Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette valued at almost $1 million and also made by Jacob & Co.

"New watch, new suit, new whip alert," he bragged at the time, showing off the latter purchase containing 342 cut diamonds on its backdrop and 80 diamonds on its lugs, as well as 133 on a dial making up 16.8 carats.

"That watch looks s*** – like something you'd win on a fairground stall," said one detractor. "And it's called 'baguette', for f*ck's sake."