NFL’s Aldon Smith on the lam after warrant issued over ‘battery by choking in coffee shop that left victim with serious injuries’

NFL star Aldon Smith is said to be on the run and could face up to eight years in prison after a warrant for his arrest was issued over an alleged attack in a coffee shop, reportedly leaving the victim unconscious by choking.

The victim of the alleged attack is said to have suffered "severe injuries", according to the office of St. Bernard Parish district attorney Perry Nicosia.

Smith could face second-degree battery charges as a result of the alleged victim being knocked out, which could lead to a $2,000 fine and an eight-year prison sentence.

Nicosia confirmed the news to ESPN, saying a warrant is out for Smith.

The defensive end had just put his career back on track with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks just two days before the incident in New Orleans, where Smith has family connections.

Responding to the allegations in a statement, Seattle said: "We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith. Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Breaking out of college as the 2011 NFL draft's seventh overall pick, Smith recorded an impressive 33.5 sacks across his debut two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, but his rising star began to fall when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he crashed his truck into a tree in San Jose.

Aldon Smith has had tons of legal problems including multiple DUI and drug-related, assault weapons, vandalism, and domestic violence-related charges. But the Seattle Seahawks were desperate for a pass rusher so 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) April 20, 2021

The following year, he was suspended by the league for nine games after violating NFL personal conduct and substance policies.

In 2015 there was more trouble as Smith saw the end of his 49ers days when they released him for being arrested on hit-and-run, DUI and vandalism charges.

After joining the Oakland Raiders, Smith lasted just a month before picking up a year ban for again falling foul of substance abuse rules.

Smith was dropped by the Raiders in 2018 for being picked up on domestic violence, assault and false imprisonment charges.