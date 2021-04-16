 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I wish this was a joke’: Fans mock fashion faux pas as Canada Olympic team embraces denim stereotype (PHOTOS)

16 Apr, 2021 13:18
The Canadian Olympic attire has raised a few eyebrows. © Twitter @TeamCanada
If you thought that the coronavirus was the worst thing to happen to Tokyo 2020 think again, as the Canadian team's sartorial selections were called into question as the country's officials unveiled a bizarre new denim uniform.

Before you conjure up an image of a Canadian sprinter winging their way across a finish-line wearing little more than a race number and a pair of jean-shorts, it should be noted that the Canadian's denim gear will only make an appearance at the closing ceremony for this summer's delayed games - but that hasn't stopped fans from mocking what appears to a full embrace of the so-called 'Canadian Tuxedo', a colloquial term used to describe the wearing of an all-denim outfit.

The "fashionably distressed" jackets were designed by Hudson Bay and Levi's and feature maple leaves and spraypaint-style, graffiti writing and will be complimented by white trousers. This choice is a significant departure from the generally-accepted rule of wearing athletic gear or formalwear at the traditional ceremony to mark the conclusion of the Tokyo games.

And somewhat predictably, Twitter hasn't gone easy on the Canadian team's fashion choices.

"I am screaming," said one fan on Twitter. "This is Canada's closing ceremony fit. Cancel the Olympics."

Another described the move as "solid" but added that it would have been "glorious" if they doubled down and went for the full 'Canadian Tuxedo' look.

A third highlighted the contrast between the Canadian and United States fashion choices, saying that "the U.S. vs Canada Olympic outfits look like the plot of a bad 80s camp film where the freaks/geeks have to overcome the preppies."

Over the years, the Olympic Games have provided more than a few fashion blunders which have gone down in the history books.

In 1924, 11-year-old figure skater Sonja Henie competed while wearing a fur coat and matching hat, while the immaculately named Dick Button won figure skating gold in 1948 while wearing pleated trousers and the type of knitted sweater you'd be given for your birthday by an elderly relative and subsequently bury deep in the back of your closet.

In 1992, the Russian Olympic team even got in on the act when they arrived for that year's Winter Olympics in long trench coats and fedoras. 

This time, though, the focus will squarely be on the Canadian's choice of apparel - and they had better hope at least a medal or two will be heading back home with them after the games, because they certainly won't be claiming any style points.  

