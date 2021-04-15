‘A new low’: Tottenham mercilessly trolled by OWN SPONSORS Dulux in hilarious Twitter splattering by paint company

Football fans were left in stiches after Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur were embarrassingly trolled by Dulux just minutes after unveiling the paint company as their new sponsors.

Spurs social media team proudly announced on Thursday that Dulux was joining the club as “our first ever Official Paint Supplier,” while images showed the famous Dulux shaggy dog mascot getting a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We are delighted to announce @duluxuk, the nation’s number one paint brand, as our first ever Official Paint Supplier.#THFC ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2021

But it didn’t take long for the Dulux Twitter account to take the gloss off the deal with a series of hilarious responses splattering the famously trophy-shy club.

Replying to one fan who pondered if the Dulux dog could play center-back, the paint company's account replied: “He might do a better job.”

Spurs getting flamed by Dulux literally minutes after announcing a new sponsorship deal with them is a mood. pic.twitter.com/mA3wHbXLBc — Will Magee (@W_F_Magee) April 15, 2021

In another withering response to a suggestion that it was “time to paint the Spurs trophy cabinet,” the account replied with an image of an unused cabinet up for sale.

In another gag responding to a fan’s request to paint the “dusty” Spurs trophy cabinet, the Dulux account replied: “Don’t be silly, surfaces should be dust free before painting.”

Getting mugged off by the Dulux dog after announcing them as a sponsor on Twitter is a new low for Tottenham pic.twitter.com/m0YFHfxXXn — Tom Scholes (@_TomScholes) April 15, 2021

The tweets have since been deleted, but not before being preserved in all their glory for Twitter to share.

Fans wondered whether the person behind the Dulux account was, in fact, a fan of Spurs’ bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

Sorry Spurs but I think the Dulux dog might be a gooner. pic.twitter.com/jdX1v5pGjO — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) April 15, 2021

After being furloughed by Arsenal, Gunnersaurus has gained employment working on the Dulux social media team. Good luck on your first day! pic.twitter.com/bdScogWLOg — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 15, 2021

"A Dulux social media manager may have been sacked, but it was Jose Mourinho trying to paint over the cracks to prove Spurs were whiter-than-white." pic.twitter.com/rhluqyrjGE — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) April 15, 2021

The absence of a title of any sort for Spurs since they won the League Cup in 2008 has been the source of much merriment for fans up and down the country.

They caused a shock by reaching the Champions League final with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm in 2019, but lost to Liverpool. After that defeat they invited mockery with the release of a book titled ‘One Step from Glory’, painting over the cracks of another failed campaign.

They finished third, second and third again in successive Premier League seasons between 2016 and 2018, which is the closest they have come to domestic league glory in recent decades.

Spurs will look to brush off the humiliation from Dulux as Jose Mourinho prepares the team for a Premier League clash with Everton on Friday evening.

Dulux, meanwhile, are reportedly preparing to release a statement to explain their embarrassing trolling of a club they have just joined as sponsors.