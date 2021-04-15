 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘A new low’: Tottenham mercilessly trolled by OWN SPONSORS Dulux in hilarious Twitter splattering by paint company

15 Apr, 2021 14:08
Get short URL
‘A new low’: Tottenham mercilessly trolled by OWN SPONSORS Dulux in hilarious Twitter splattering by paint company
Spurs were roasted by their own sponsors on social media. © Reuters / Twitter
Football fans were left in stiches after Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur were embarrassingly trolled by Dulux just minutes after unveiling the paint company as their new sponsors.

Spurs social media team proudly announced on Thursday that Dulux was joining the club as “our first ever Official Paint Supplier,” while images showed the famous Dulux shaggy dog mascot getting a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But it didn’t take long for the Dulux Twitter account to take the gloss off the deal with a series of hilarious responses splattering the famously trophy-shy club.

Replying to one fan who pondered if the Dulux dog could play center-back, the paint company's account replied: “He might do a better job.”

In another withering response to a suggestion that it was “time to paint the Spurs trophy cabinet,” the account replied with an image of an unused cabinet up for sale.

In another gag responding to a fan’s request to paint the “dusty” Spurs trophy cabinet, the Dulux account replied: “Don’t be silly, surfaces should be dust free before painting.”

The tweets have since been deleted, but not before being preserved in all their glory for Twitter to share.

Fans wondered whether the person behind the Dulux account was, in fact, a fan of Spurs’ bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

The absence of a title of any sort for Spurs since they won the League Cup in 2008 has been the source of much merriment for fans up and down the country.

They caused a shock by reaching the Champions League final with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm in 2019, but lost to Liverpool. After that defeat they invited mockery with the release of a book titled ‘One Step from Glory’, painting over the cracks of another failed campaign. 

They finished third, second and third again in successive Premier League seasons between 2016 and 2018, which is the closest they have come to domestic league glory in recent decades.

Also on rt.com ‘Another big loss’: Manchester United pile the pressure on Spurs as boss Jose Mourinho is outwitted by old club in Premier League

Spurs will look to brush off the humiliation from Dulux as Jose Mourinho prepares the team for a Premier League clash with Everton on Friday evening.

Dulux, meanwhile, are reportedly preparing to release a statement to explain their embarrassing trolling of a club they have just joined as sponsors.       

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies