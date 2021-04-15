 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russia takes lead at figure skating World Team Trophy as Shcherbakova & Tuktamysheva dominate women’s field

15 Apr, 2021 13:03
Get short URL
Russia takes lead at figure skating World Team Trophy as Shcherbakova & Tuktamysheva dominate women’s field
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Anna Shcherbakova © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
The Russian figure skating squad has taken the lead after the first competitive day at the World Team Trophy in Japan, with the women’s event dominated by Russian stars who pulled off a stunning performance on Thursday.

Newly crowned world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov gave Russia an early lead after posting the highest score for their rhythm dance, earning 86.66 points, a figure which proved to be insurmountable for the other competitors.

The women’s short programs were next up on the ice, with Russian stars Anna Shcherbakova and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva confirming their status as tournament favorites by delivering flawless performances.

Tuktamysheva immaculately landed her signature triple axel to record the season’s best score, 80.35 points.

2021 world gold medalist Shcherbakova who performed immediately after her teammate, improved on Tuktamysheva’s result, receiving 81.07 points from the judges.

Teams from Japan and the US managed to shorten Russia’s lead during the men’s competition, with Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu executing brilliant performances, and Russia’s Mikhail Kolyada only finishing in fifth place.

After the first competitive day, Russia sits in first at 49 points, with a tiny two-point advantage over the US, while hosts Japan are in third place with 42 points.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies