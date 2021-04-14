 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘F**k you & leave me alone’: Russian ace Kudryavtseva hits out at body-shaming critics after post-pregnancy weight battle

14 Apr, 2021 16:52
Russian star Kudryavtseva had a stern message for her critics. © Anatolij Medved / BSR Agency / Getty Images
Russian tennis player Alla Kudryavtseva has lambasted internet users who send her body shaming messages advising her on losing weight, telling them to leave her alone as she knows she is “bigger than I used to be.”

The winner of 10 WTA doubles titles complained that she had become an object of online criticism, with fans ridiculing her physical shape which she said was not perfect, having given birth to a son in 2018.

Kudryavtseva, 33, outlined that she doesn’t need any extra advice regarding the weight loss as she has been struggling to “shed those pounds” since returning to the tennis circuit.

The player added that being surrounded by perfectly fit players gives her additional stress while she tries to get rid of the extra kilos she gained during pregnancy.

“Added to the usual name calling and career advice (to quit) are the painful body shaming messages from our ever ‘admirable’ disappointed gamblers," she tweeted. 

"Trust me guys, I am painfully aware I am a lot bigger than I used be. And it is extremely hard to be surrounded by perfectly fit 20 year olds and a bunch of mamas that look fitter than ever...

“I gained a lot of weight during pregnancy and I’m struggling to shed those pounds. I’m trying, I’m working and I’m back on the tennis court... So f*** y** and leave me alone.”

Along with 10 WTA doubles trophies, the player has also scooped one WTA singles title. Her best Grand Slam performance was registered at the 2008 Wimbledon tournament, when she reached the fourth round.

