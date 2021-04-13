‘I laughed a lot’: Man United boss Solskjaer’s son calls Jose Mourinho a bad loser over Spurs spat, confirms he ‘always gets food’

Noah Solskjaer, the son of Manchester United legend and Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has laughed off his father's bizarre row with Tottenham counterpart Jose Mourinho, confirming that going hungry has never been an issue.

Spurs striker Son Heung-min's play-acting was widely considered to have denied Edinson Cavani a goal in United 3-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, when Solskjaer made reference to his son in an unimpressed post-match assessment of the South Korea talisman's gamesmanship.

Mourinho was clearly incensed by Solskjaer's remarks, seeming to take them literally after the Norwegian joked that his footballer offspring, Noah, "wouldn't get any food" if he had "conned" the referee by "staying down for three minutes and needing 10 mates to help him up."

"I laughed a lot on Sunday," said Solskjaer junior, a 20-year-old midfielder for Kristiansund, speaking to local newspaper Tidens Krav.

Also on rt.com Mourinho lashes out over ‘moral honesty’, bread & cheese after Man United boss’s Son jibes – and star looks close to tears (VIDEO)

"I always get food, I can assure everyone about that. Max [Williamsen, teammate] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training today.

"I have never [gone] down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost."

The swipe from the Eliteserien youngster is the latest mockery Mourinho has had to endure following his furious press conference remarks in which he even accused the media of lacking "moral honesty", explaining that he would have been strongly criticized had he made the same remarks.

🗣 "Son is very lucky his father is a better person than Ole."Jose Mourinho is fuming with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comments at full-time about Son pic.twitter.com/nfK9Gx0ePp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

Solskjær’s son Noah to the dispute between his dad and Mourinho at @TidensKrav - I had a good laugh. I can promise you that I always get food. Guess Mourinho just wanted to get focus away from losing the game. I came to training today and was asked if I had got food today — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 13, 2021

“It’s very, very sad," he seethed. "I think it’s really sad that you don’t ask me about that.

“I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole," Mourinho went on.

"I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal.

“I’m very, very disappointed. As we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese."