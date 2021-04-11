 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Khabib is a real man’: Tennis ‘black panther’ Kudermetova hails ex-UFC champ as her idol – then lifts first career title with win

11 Apr, 2021 20:43
Get short URL
‘Khabib is a real man’: Tennis ‘black panther’ Kudermetova hails ex-UFC champ as her idol – then lifts first career title with win
Tennis star Veronika Kudermetova has voiced her admiration for ex-UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov © Susan Mullane / USA Today Sports via Reuters | © Instagram / v.kudermetova
Russian tennis star Veronika Kudermetova has won the first singles title of her career – and her straight-sets victory over Montenegrin Danka Kovinic would have made her idol, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, a proud compatriot.

The 23-year-old claimed she had no expectations going into the final in South Carolina, where she won the world's oldest professional all-women's tournament in America with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the final to earn the top prize of around $565,000.

Ranked at 38 going in to the final, Kudermetova had already beaten former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who was a previous winner at Charleston, in the quarterfinals, and was 53 places ahead of her opponent.

The big-serving prospect never seemed unduly troubled as she went one better than her previous final of the year, when she beat world number five Elina Svitolina on a run that was only ended by Belarusian world number seven Aryna Sabalenka.

Kudermetova has said that her tennis inspiration is Russian tennis icon Maria Sharapova, but she named Nurmagomedov as her hero in the build-up to the final.

“Khabib is a tough guy, a real man," she said, speaking to the WTA on its Tennis Channel.

"He never misses an opportunity. I think he's a good person. When he fights, I strongly support him, I like him.

"He is an amazing person, I hope I can be as mentally strong as he is. He has a nickname – an eagle. I am often called a black panther."

After the greatest moment of her early career, Kudermetova now knows how Nurmagomedov felt on some of his greatest nights in his 29-fight unbeaten career.

Also on rt.com ‘Medvedev is a hero, but the girls push each other too!’ Rising star Kudermetova on tennis in Russia
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies