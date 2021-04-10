‘Captain America is back’: USA ace Pulisic scores a brace as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea rout hapless Crystal Palace in Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea showed that there was no lingering hangover from last weekend's shock defeat at home to lowly West Brom as they fired four goals past London rivals Crystal Palace, including a brace from Christian Pulisic.

If Chelsea supporters were concerned that their stunning 5-2 home reverse to the Premier League strugglers last Saturday had signaled the end of Tuchel's honeymoon period in charge of the Blues, today's evidence strongly suggested otherwise.

Chelsea raced out of the blocks early, with big-money summer import Kai Havertz looking like he is beginning to justify the eye-watering check drafted by Roman Abramovich to secure his services, slotting in a fine effort for his first Premier League goal in almost six months.

The outstanding Pulisic doubled their advantage less that two minutes later when he blasted home from close range after more good work from Havertz.

Also on rt.com Lampard hails ‘incredible time’ despite being axed by Roman Abramovich at Chelsea and admits snubbing ‘not quite right’ job offers

Kurt Zouma, the top-scoring defender in the Premier League this season, notched his fifth of the campaign on the half-hour mark when he rose above former Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill to power home a header from a Mason Mount corner.

Pulisic added his second with around ten minutes remaining, poking home at the far post following a teasing cross from England defender Reece James, while a lone Christian Benteke goal was all that Crystal Palace could muster as a riposte.

As Tuchel explained afterwards, this performance – along with their midweek Champions League win against Porto – was an important one to exorcise any uncertainty in his team.

Christian Pulisic has scored four goals in his last four games for club and country.At the double today. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6jKH03gLKf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 10, 2021

Chelsea could easily have scored seven today — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 10, 2021

Whisper it quietly, but Kai Havertz might have arrived in the Premier League #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 10, 2021

"Everything was bad against West Brom," the German told Sky Sports. "The result was horrible but the stats were not as bad. Today we were very hungry, full of confidence and wanted to play a very aggressive game in terms of high recoveries.

"We were totally focused. It was good with the attitude today. It's a part of our DNA to be aggressive and should be. We showed that today.

"I came to England for the target, which was to finish in the top four. We have our own way to go. We need results continually. We had a setback last week but it is not the moment to look at other teams all the time.

"We are in the middle of the race. It's the target to finish there but it will be tough until the last end."

Tuchel will be further buoyed by some of Chelsea's more high-profile signings of recent times standing up to be counted.

Pulisic, who was so consistently excellent last season, has struggled to impress in recent months – but four goals in his last four games for club and country suggests that the sometimes-USA skipper is hitting a rich vein of form at a crucial point in the dwindling season.

Havertz, too, was impressive throughout in the 'false 9' position that Tuchel has carved out for him in his Chelsea XI, while youngsters Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi also delivered performances worthy of their hype.

Seven days ago, Chelsea were in the doldrums after their embarrassing capitulation to West Brom. Today, the three points they earned cemented their position (for now, at least) in the top four, and their two away goals against Porto on Wednesday put them in a strong position to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

What a difference a week makes.