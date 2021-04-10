‘What an achievement’: Premier League legend’s MMA son who was born without a right arm wins Muay Thai title with knockout (VIDEO)

Muay Thai fighter Jake Peacock, who was born without a right arm and is the son of former Chelsea and Newcastle favorite Gavin, has captured his first MMA title after flooring his opponent twice in Kansas in his latest scrap.

Fans watched on UFC Fight Pass in the US as Peacock, who was born without a right hand because of an umbilical cord defect, hit Kaleb Hunter against the ropes with a liver shot and kick that ended his night and decided the destiny of the North American Super Welterweight Muay Thai strap.

The newcomer to Las Vegas-based promotion Lion Heart was cheered on by his proud dad, who made more than 100 appearances for the Blues, the Magpies and London club Queens Park Rangers during a successful career as a midfielder and striker in which he scored more than 100 goals.

"Another knockout," applauded Peacock senior, now a pastor in Canada following his move to North America from the UK. "TKO in the fifth."

My son, Jake Peacock, wins the North American Super Welterweight Muay Thai title!Another knock out! TKO in the 5th!!Lionheart! @LionFight@UFCFightPasshttps://t.co/ANHcfgVl8M — Gavin Peacock (@GPeacock8) April 10, 2021

Nice one Gavin.What an achievement.You must be very proud.#ToonLegend ⚫⚪ — Peter Hunter (@petethemeat) April 10, 2021

Peacock's parents had a difficult decision to make when they opted to let him take part in sports as a child, and he has admitted that they were surprised when he was born with a hand following an ultrasound that had shown him lying on his side in the womb.

A Muay Thai gym owner in Calgary, Peacock is now unbeaten in five fights – and he would rather be known for his mastery of tactics than his one-handed style.

“I honestly never looked to my arm and said, ‘Oh, I probably can’t do that.’ Never,” Peacock told the UFC earlier this year.

"I can’t think of a time where I ever once said, ‘I don’t think I can do that.’ Gymnastics I did, basketball was my sport, swimming, American football, cricket, baseball.

"It’s never going to go away. I do have one hand and for people to see me win fights like that or knock people out like that, it’s going to amaze them.

"It is what it is; I’m just going to keep doing my thing. I’m finishing fights. I want to be exciting and give promoters what they want, give fans what they want.

Really digs them into the body. Well done to him, Doing England proud out there. — Andy L (@AndyL8885) April 10, 2021

"I’m always looking for a finish. I’m 4-0, four KOs, head kick, scissor knee, another head kick, teep kick to the stomach: whatever presents itself, I’m taking finishes the best I can.”

Peacock's ex-BBC pundit dad was inundated with messages of support after telling his social media followers about the result.

"Hopefully they put on a show in the future at Newcastle Arena and he’s on the card," suggested one UK-based fan. "It would be good to see Jake coming out in a Newcastle shirt."

Reviewing footage of the knockout, another said: "Really digs them into the body. Well done to him – doing England proud out there."