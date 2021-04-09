‘People are offended by everything’: Football pundit Neville accused of mental health blunder for writing ‘bye everyone’

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville found himself at the center of one of the more bizarre Twitter exchanges of recent times after he triggered mental health activists by writing “bye everyone.”

After conducting an impromptu Q & A session on Twitter on Thursday, Sky Sports pundit Neville signed off with a seemingly innocuous farewell.

“Bye everyone,” Neville wrote along with a ‘heart emoji’, after answering a host of questions ranging from football to food and Covid passports.

Bye everyone ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

But in this easily-offended age, that was supposedly a major mental health no-no by the Man United icon.

“Make this more clear. Sounds worrying to fans and mental health awareness, not a great tweet,” read one reply, apparently in the belief that when taken out of context the message could be construed to mean Neville was contemplating dark thoughts.

“Totally agree. Really distasteful tweet in mental health week,” chimed in another, seemingly in earnest.

"Need to make this more clear Gary, especially with mental health etc, could be taken in a wrong way," wrote another person.

Make this more clear @GNev2 sounds worrying to fans and mental health awareness, not a great tweet — Andrew crossland (@CrosslandAndrew) April 9, 2021

Hope you're OK Gary and this is not a mental health issue and it does relate to something else of course... ❤ — @Burgeio (@Dawniex81) April 9, 2021

Need to make this more clear Gary, especially with mental health etc, could be taken in a wrong way — Jack (@CFC_Jacck) April 9, 2021

@GNev2 it's great you interact with fans but in this day and age bye everyone 🤎 could be interpreted differently 😅 a better choice of words next time. — Stephen reid (@Stephen80297870) April 9, 2021

A surprised Neville later picked up on the baffling messages, tweeting for clarification: “I had just finished a Q&A on Twitter at 8.30am. How can that be distasteful?”

I had just finished a Q&A on Twitter at 8.30am. How can that be distasteful? https://t.co/7KBr4lsYuX — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

The odd exchange left some fans pondering what this snowflake-filled world is coming to.

“In future please check whether or not an awareness week is happening before tweeting anything which may or may not be construed as being disrespectful. Do better,” joked one reply.

“People are offended by everything these days. Always looking for something to complain about. The world’s gone,” wrote another.

Because people are offended by everything these days. Always looking for something to complain about. The worlds gone 🤦‍♂️ — Daniel Owen (@DanThe_O) April 9, 2021

“You know the world has gone mad when you are getting criticized by clowns who didn't understand the context of your tweet at the end of a Q&A and are now pretending they are still offended. Ridiculous,” added another Twitter user.

“People are offended by absolutely everything,” replied one person, while another wrote: “Some people just wake up looking for things to moan at or be offended by, its proper boring now.”

You know the world has gone mad when you are getting criticized by clowns who didn't understand the context of your tweet at the end of a Q&A and are now pretending they are still offended. Ridiculous. — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) April 9, 2021

Some, however, still seemed to cling to the notion that Neville was somehow in the wrong.

“Nah it wasn't distasteful just out of context could get people worried,” they wrote.

“If you need a special week to think about mental health though you are kind of missing the point about thinking about mental health. Takes a lot longer than an awareness week to help people!”

In the current climate, Neville might have to think twice about holding another Twitter engagement session with his 4.4 million following.