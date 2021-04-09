 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘People are offended by everything’: Football pundit Neville accused of mental health blunder for writing ‘bye everyone’

9 Apr, 2021 13:06
Neville was part of a bizarre exchange over his message Reuters. © Twitter
Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville found himself at the center of one of the more bizarre Twitter exchanges of recent times after he triggered mental health activists by writing “bye everyone.”

After conducting an impromptu Q & A session on Twitter on Thursday, Sky Sports pundit Neville signed off with a seemingly innocuous farewell.

“Bye everyone,” Neville wrote along with a ‘heart emoji’, after answering a host of questions ranging from football to food and Covid passports.

But in this easily-offended age, that was supposedly a major mental health no-no by the Man United icon.

“Make this more clear. Sounds worrying to fans and mental health awareness, not a great tweet,” read one reply, apparently in the belief that when taken out of context the message could be construed to mean Neville was contemplating dark thoughts.

“Totally agree. Really distasteful tweet in mental health week,” chimed in another, seemingly in earnest.

"Need to make this more clear Gary, especially with mental health etc, could be taken in a wrong way," wrote another person. 

A surprised Neville later picked up on the baffling messages, tweeting for clarification: “I had just finished a Q&A on Twitter at 8.30am. How can that be distasteful?”

The odd exchange left some fans pondering what this snowflake-filled world is coming to.

“In future please check whether or not an awareness week is happening before tweeting anything which may or may not be construed as being disrespectful. Do better,” joked one reply.

“People are offended by everything these days. Always looking for something to complain about. The world’s gone,” wrote another.

“You know the world has gone mad when you are getting criticized by clowns who didn't understand the context of your tweet at the end of a Q&A and are now pretending they are still offended. Ridiculous,” added another Twitter user.

“People are offended by absolutely everything,” replied one person, while another wrote: “Some people just wake up looking for things to moan at or be offended by, its proper boring now.”

Some, however, still seemed to cling to the notion that Neville was somehow in the wrong.

“Nah it wasn't distasteful just out of context could get people worried,” they wrote.  

“If you need a special week to think about mental health though you are kind of missing the point about thinking about mental health. Takes a lot longer than an awareness week to help people!”

In the current climate, Neville might have to think twice about holding another Twitter engagement session with his 4.4 million following. 

