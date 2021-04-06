Spanish footballer denies calling rival ‘sh*tty black’ – as journalist asks if players could INVENT racism as excuse to walk off

Juan Cala was accused of racially abusing Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby at the weekend, but has gone on the offensive in a bizarre press conference aimed at clearing his name.

In Sunday's clash between his side Cadiz and the 2018/2019 Copa del Rey winners, Cala allegedly called Diakhaby a "sh*tty black".

Shocking football fans around the world, the incident caused Diakhaby's teammates to leave the pitch with him as a show of solidarity.

But when it was revealed that mid-table Valencia could be docked points for forfeiting the match, Diakhaby was subbed and play continued in the eventual 2-1 win to the newly-promoted giant killers.

With the theme continuing to dominate the narrative in Spain, Juan Cala faced the press early on Tuesday afternoon.

Yet in a bizarre outburst, it is the accused that has played the victim in what he has described as a "circus" and "public lynching".

He claimed to be in a “state of shock” at the accusations and, while also stating racism doesn't exist in Spanish football, said: "I don’t know what has happened to the presumption of innocence. Nobody deserves this public lynching.

"Here’s my phone number to at least apologize. I don’t know if Diakhaby made it up, if he misinterpreted it? I don’t know.”

Insisting he is clear of all wrongdoing, Cala said that the debacle sets a "dangerous precedent", and threatened to sue Diakhaby or anyone attempting to defame him.

Hardly helping defuse the row, a local journalist reportedly asked the center back if he thought the incident "will lead to craftiness from players of some nationalities claiming they have heard something said against them?"

Watching the events unfold with a close eye, Valencia immediately released a statement saying that they "didn't believe" Cala and had been “deeply saddened” by his remarks.

“Cala has missed a great opportunity to accept his mistake and apologize to the player affected. Instead of doing this, he attacked both Diakhaby and other members of Valencia CF,” its statement read.

“Valencia CF wish to reiterate that we believe our player and back him completely. After the threats made by Cala in his press conference this Tuesday, April 6th, the Club, president Anil Murthy and Mouctar Diakhaby himself remain firm in the conviction to fight to the end, wherever necessary, on the matter for the good of football and society.

"Valencia CF will not stop fighting for an improvement in protocol and in the battle against racism in football,” the club vowed.

Doorstepped by the press, Murthy separately said that his outfit is "going all the way" on Cala and will "stand firm until the end" in the fight against racism.

"We must face the situation head on," he demanded, in order to ensure such furors do not plague La Liga again.