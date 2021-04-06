WATCH: Overjoyed Baylor fans storm field in Texas after NCAA title win... but predictable Covid sniping is quick to follow

Fans of the Baylor men's basketball team stormed their American football stadium pitch following their NCAA title win, but predictably received a backlash for the act.

The Bears overcame the previously unbeaten Gonzaga Bulldogs by 86-70 on Monday night, in the decider of college basketball's biggest tournament.

It was played at a separate site in Indianapolis, and as fans watched via video link at the McLane Stadium back at Waco in Texas, they were unable to contain themselves at the final buzzer.

The thrill of their beloved Bears scooping a first NCAA championship proved too overwhelming, and resulted in those in attendance storming the pitch in celebration.

Baylor fans stormed the football field after @BaylorMBB won the National Championship(via @Baylor)pic.twitter.com/lOb7cMfMtA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 6, 2021

Footage of the incident was shared online by both Baylor and the Fox College Football page, with unimpressed onlookers making comments including "super spreader" and "so much for social distancing" in reference to Covid.

Others even called for Baylor to be "stripped" of their title for the debacle, and said: "People are dying, just a reminder".

"Oh no. Commence the pearl clutching over social distancing," remarked a different user.

"My student is there and like thousands of others was already vaccinated in Waco. Sorry if your state isn’t keeping up," scoffed one Baylor fan, though she was reminded that hers is 46th in the US rankings in this respect.

My student is there & like thousands of others was already vaccinated in Waco. Sorry if your state isn’t keeping up 💉#SicEm#NationalChampionship 🏀 — Sarah T. (@Sarah6t) April 6, 2021

"Leave it to Texas to be incredibly irresponsible during a pandemic," it was also said.

And while many corners of the world carry on strictly restricting fans at events, the Lone Star State continues to head in the opposite direction.

On the opening day of their MLB season, the Texas Rangers allowed a 100% capacity crowd into their Globe Life Field stadium, drawing calls of "disgusting", "the Lone Brain Cell State", "reckless" and "disturbing" from the horrified.

The Texas Rangers are allowing 100% capacity for opening day pic.twitter.com/XE2r4byPCP — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) April 5, 2021

Praising an increasing sense of liberty, however, contrarians found it "glorious".

"This is a beautiful sight to see FREEDOM Not Communism," wrote one supporter.

Next month, the state's other sporting pride and joy, the Dallas Cowboys - who are often referred to as "America's Team" - will welcome boxing lovers to their home to see Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders in a supermiddleweight unification bout.

With attendance anywhere from 70,000 to 100,000 expected, pre-sales have already smashed the 40,000 mark.