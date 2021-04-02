‘Sex symbol’ MMA fighter flattens opponent with spinning back fist – then sprints out of the cage after record-breaking KO (VIDEO)

An MMA fighter destroyed his opponent with the fastest knockout in Brave Combat Federation (CF) history, racing out of the cage before insisting that he is the promotion's "best and prettiest" star and deserves a title shot.

Swedish sensation Anton Turlkalj had only just made his way to the center of the circle when he floored Konstantin 'Hooligan' Soldatov, of Kazakhstan, with his first punch on the turn.

The brutal 13-second knockout was the second first-round victory since joining Brave CF for Turlkalj, who has described himself as a "sex symbol" and posed with his legs open in a mirror in what he called a display of "peak performance".

The 24-year-old's first fight, which took place last August, ended in victory via punches and elbows after a minute and 15 seconds, followed by a second outing a little over three weeks later which he won via a second-round submission.

The record-breaking moment! The fastest KO in BRAVE CF history!Take a bow, Anton Turkalj!#BRAVECF50pic.twitter.com/5vfkmigTk4 — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) April 1, 2021

“I am the biggest name in the Light Heavyweight division – no, in the whole of Brave CF,” the 'Pleasure Man' insisted afterwards, having sprinted away from the scene while referee Declan Larkin attended to Soldatov.

“They should make a belt for me because I’m the best fighter and also the prettiest. I won’t leave any message to whoever wins the belt because they have to chase me.”

The title in Turlkalj's light heavyweight division is currently vacant, with veterans Mohammad Fakhreddine and Mohammed Said Maalem, who had been due to fight for the belt, seeing their scrap on the BRAVE CF 50 card canceled.

That could leave former RXF, Fight Club Rush, Bulldog Fight Night and Excellence Fighting Championship competitor Turlkalj as an imminent contender less than three years into his professional MMA career.

"It’s so funny watching him leave the f***ing cage," laughed one fan after watching the rapid showdown. "It looks like he scares himself."

Another suggested: "Turkalj has 2014/15 [ex-UFC champion] Conor [McGregor] vibes. He is a star."