‘Already shaking’: Fans salivate at prospect of Haaland-Messi link-up after young star’s agent spotted in Barca ‘to discuss move’

Erling Haaland, arguably the world football's most in-demand young property, has ignited rumors that he may be set for a move to the Camp Nou this summer as his agent Mino Raiola meets with new Barca president Joan Laporta.

Laporta and Barcelona appear set to steal a march on some of their European football rivals by putting themselves in pole position to acquire Haaland's signature after the 20-year-old Norwegian announced himself as a generational talent in his less than two seasons in the colors of Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The speedy striker has plundered 49 goals in 49 appearances in Germany to date, easily outshining the billing of teammate Jadon Sancho as football's hottest young commodity in the process.

Several of Europe's cash-rich elite, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are thought to be suitors for the young forward but there are bound to be some nervy discussions in boardrooms across the continent as Haaland's agent Raiola and his father, former Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland, jetted in to meet with Barcelona officials on Thursday.

However, significant obstacles remain if Barcelona are to lock down Haaland for next season - principally Dortmund's eye-watering transfer fee demands which speculation suggests could be as much as €180 million (£153 million / $211 million).

Dortmund, though, appear to be in a tricky position when it comes to negotiations due to a clause in Haaland's contract which will allow the player to leave the club at the end of next season for a fee of around €80 million (£67 million / $94 million).

The situation is further complicated by Barcelona's anaemic financial situation, with some reports indicating that the club are currently in more more than €1 billion of debt.

As for Haaland himself, he has refused to be drawn into a public discourse about his future and has told the media that he remains under contract with Borussia Dortmund and that he isn't focussing on the constant transfer speculation surrounding him.

"I still have three years of contract [at Dortmund]," he said. "I am not worried about that. The media are the ones who write about it, I don't focus on those things.

"I want to improve every day. Ronaldo and Messi… I don't need to talk about them. They are the best of all time. They are still very far away."

Despite the obstacles and early days, fans were already salivating at the prospect that Haaland could line up with Messi, should the Argentine be persuaded to stay at the Camp Nou beyond the end of the season.

On the other hand, the swoop for Haaland could just as easily mean Barcelona are resigned to losing their all-time top-scorer at the end of the season, and are making early strides to secure a replacement.

Either way, Haaland could well end up being the permanent replacement for Messi if new president Laporta can successfully deliver on his campaign promise of providing an influx of stellar young talent to the seemingly withering project in Catalonia.