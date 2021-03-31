‘I won’t wait’: UFC heavyweight king Ngannou ready to move on if Jon Jones can’t resolve wrangle with Dana White over superfight

New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said he won't wait on former light heavyweight king Jon Jones, while discussing potential opponents.

The Cameroonian is the talk of the town following his second-round dethroning of the division's widely-considered GOAT Stipe Miocic at the weekend.

After Ngannou avenged a defeat to the Croat in 2018, which he lost by unanimous decision, UFC president Dana White has tried to push the star towards rectifying another 'L' on his record by facing Derrick Lewis next.

But in an interview with MMA Fighting on Tuesday, 'The Predator' voiced a preference to meet Jon Jones.

“I want [Jon Jones] to be [my next fight] but once again, I don’t have a say on that,” Ngannou began.

“I just try to handle my end, which is not easy as well for me. I just deal with myself.

"I can’t tell Jon Jones what he has to do. I would like to have that fight but I won’t be sitting here waiting for some fight because it’s the only fight."

“There’s a lot of good fights out there," Ngannou noted.

“There’s so much fights out there for instance with Derrick Lewis since we never give the fans what they were expecting to see. That is also a good fight to have,” Ngannou said, moving on from Jones.

“Basically after a few years thinking about that [fight] and being in line for the title and being the champion and him wanting that belt for the second time as well, I think there is a lot of drive in this fight and a lot of frustration to make it way more different,” he said of second showdown with the New Orleans native.

Ngannou understands Jones' stance on being compensated fairly for their potential clash, but is also in no doubt as to what it would do to boost his own profile and therefore bargaining power.

“Whether it’s in the UFC or in the office, everybody that’s walking would like to get paid. That’s just obvious.

“In order to have a good fight, we were talking about resume, Jon Jones is the No. 1 pound-for-pound. After fighting the man that is known as the heavyweight GOAT and then fighting the No. 1 pound-for-pound guy in the sport — legacy-wise, this is a good fight to have as well,” he finished.