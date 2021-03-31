Next man up: Bellator chief says ‘army of Nurmagomedovs’ set to descend on fight league as Khabib cousin Usman prepares for debut

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired but the seemingly never-ending conveyor belt of talent from one of MMA's most famous fighting families is showing no sign of slowing as Usman Nurmagomedov prepares for his Bellator debut.

The undefeated, 11-0 Usman has very much lived up to the success of his world champion cousin Khabib thus far in his burgeoning mixed martial arts career, but ahead of what many suggest is an uptick in competition in the world's number two promotion Bellator MMA, the fight league's chief Scott Coker says that Usman's upcoming debut this Friday against the 7-4 Mike Hamel is just the latest example of the 'Nurmagomedov army's' takeover of the sport.

The Dagestani lightweight has been tapped to compete in what will be Bellator's first event in four months as they continue to emerge for the Covid-19 slumber which has ground many global sports to a halt throughout the course of the past year, and with the most successful member of the family, Khabib, now fully confirmed to have retired, Usman is one of the names who appear more than capable of filling the void.

As Coker told Insider, the success of the likes of Usman, as well as UFC prospects Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, has been made possible by Khabib walking the same path before them.

"He was a great fighter coming into training at [American Kickboxing Academy], competing in the UFC, and becoming one of the greatest fighters and the greatest lightweight of all time," Coker said of the 29-0 Khabib.

"And then he's got all his guys and they all train, they all fight, and he's got a great team.

"They were in Vegas training, taking it seriously, and getting ready. Khabib's there, Usman, another brother, and it's like an army coming to the Mohegan Sun Casino, April 2, live on Showtime.

"It's a big deal for [Usman]. Can you imagine training with Khabib? And Usman has had great fights all around the world, but now you've got to deliver. There must be a certain amount of pressure that comes with that."

Coker's experience in guiding members of AKA throughout the early stages of their mixed martial arts careers is well noted. Two other members of the AKA fraternity, Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold, both made their names in Coker's previous promotion Strikeforce on their path to eventually becoming UFC world champions - and Coker says that Usman Nurmagomedov is walking a similar path.

"Javier Mendez who trains Khabib at AKA told me, 'Hey, you should look out for this kid [Usman].'

"So we signed him and what I'm excited about is not just the fighter he is right now but the fighter he is under the tutelage of Javier, AKA, that gym, and with all the great fighters it has put out. It's like a fight factory, really.

"He's got it all; the stand-up, the ground-game, the wrestling.

"He's not a fighter you'll be able to take advantage of because he's weak in one area or another. He's a fighter who's got a well-rounded game, with excellent hands and complete striking ability."

And as for that army of Nurmagomedov's this coming Friday? Usmar confirmed that the family's general will be on hand in his corner.

"Yes, Khabib will corner me," Usman said. "And by God’s will, we’re gonna win this fight also."

Another of Khabib's cousins, Umar, made a successful UFC debut in January when he submitted Sergey Morozov in the second round of their fight, while the man personally anointed as Khabib's successor in the UFC's lightweight fold, Islam Makhachev, improved his career ledger to an impressive 19-1 with a submission win of his own against the tough Drew Dober earlier this month.