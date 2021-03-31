Making a t*t of themselves? Fans spot embarrassing blunder in new Inter Milan logo

Football fans have spotted an embarrassing blunder in Inter Milan's new badge after the Italian giants unveiled the design to much fanfare this week.

The new logo has received mixed reviews since its release yesterday.

Attempting a more minimal design, the Italian giants will now use only their initials 'I M', supposedly "to harness the English expression 'I am'."

"The expression 'I am' is used to directly communicate the values and inclination of the club but also serves as a hook to describe the essence of every Inter fan without any distinction," added an official statement.

I M SpeedI M SkillsI M ControlI M Goal#IMInter ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/FcCmWW8udq — Inter (@Inter_en) March 31, 2021

But some detractors have mocked the new crest, claiming that it looks as though a slang word for breasts has been scrawled across it.

"As an aside, I largely love the new Inter logo, but it’s a little unfortunate it has “t*t” written right in the middle of it," wrote one Twitter user, by the side of an emoji crying with laughter.

"FC T*T!!!" posted another, with more laughing smileys and a flame accompanying a graphic send-up of the badge in question.

As an aside, I largely love the new Inter logo, but it’s a little unfortunate it has “tit” written right in the middle of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/Si5YtB3wwO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 30, 2021

inter got a new logo and will now be called "TIT"cant unsee it pic.twitter.com/xrPi7dLM3s — Mario Gagliano7⃣7⃣⚽️ (@MARIOSweatshirt) March 30, 2021

It started to get silly on Twitter, as other fans were encouraged to post similarly-unfortunate badges or club names across shirts.

"I'll see your t*t and raise you a...," wrote one participant above a green "D. Wanka" jersey.

"[The symbol] needs to debut in a friendly with these lot," insisted one punter, alongside an image of a counterpart belonging to Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys - which spells out "NOB".

I'll see your tit and I'll raise you a... pic.twitter.com/sVaGeQnlq1 — Dan Riley (@danpatriley) March 30, 2021

Needs to debut in a friendly with these lot pic.twitter.com/Z56TjSKD3t — Phill (@WorPhill) March 30, 2021

Explaining further, Inter say that the "I M narrative stems from a journey through the corners of Milan, a city that shares with Inter a strong historical component, [and] is emblematic of tradition and innovation, culture and style, and uses its values and character as the base upon which to build its future.

"The narrative is told with the help of personalities from the spheres of sport, entertainment and culture, who make appearances as we tell the story of this significant change"

It went on to say that the current logo "will be used on Inter jerseys until the end of the season, before being replaced when new lines are launched for the start of next season."