NFL superstar Chase Claypool in hot water as footage of him 'kicking a man in the face' during street brawl surfaces (VIDEO)

Pittsburgh Steelers' standout wide receiver Chase Claypool could be set for the wrath of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after footage appeared online which shows appears to show him kicking a man in the face during a street fight.

Claypool, 22, shot to fame in his rookie year even as his Steelers side collapsed towards the end of the season by being eliminated from the postseason by frequent NFL whipping boys (and fierce AFC North rivals) the Cleveland Browns.

The Canadian wideout scored 11 touchdowns last term in total to announce himself as a significant threat in the league, but borrowing a page from another former Steelers receiver, Antonio Brown, Claypool's off-the-field antics could be set to outshine his on-field performances as footage emerged of Claypool involved in a street brawl - with footage appearing to show the 6ft 4in star kicking a man in the head on the ground.

Video released by TMZ of #Steelers WR Chase Claypool involved in a bar fight 😳: #Brownspic.twitter.com/TxLQOn75At — clebrownsnetwork (@clebrownsntwork) March 24, 2021

I went ahead and isolated/narrated the Chase Claypool kick for those who refuse to see it. #Steelerspic.twitter.com/VCU8YnCN0L — Hunter Alek Homistek (@HunterAHomistek) March 24, 2021

Footage of the incident, which was obtained by TMZ Sports, shows several people engaged in a street brawl during which Claypool - who initially seemed to be acting as a peacemaker - appears to lash out at a man who had been knocked to the ground.

The incident is understood to have taken place at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, California on March 13 but footage first appeared online early Wednesday.

The video also shows cohorts of Claypool shouting at him to not become involved and to keep away from the fracas.

TMZ quote the the Costa Mesa Police as saying that they received a report of a fight at the location and date specified in the report but that by the time officers arrived at the scene, all parties had dispersed.

No arrests were made. Claypool has yet to comment on the incident.

Reacting online, fans were mixed in their takes on the footage. One supporter joked that Claypool "was probably really polite about it" in a nod to his Canadian heritage, while another suggested the fight was little more than a "publicity stunt".

A third warned that many high level athletes are "stupid" to become involved in such incidents due to the potential of being sued.

Claypool was a second round pick in last year's NFL Draft after enjoying a successful collegiate career at Notre Dame - form which he brought with him into the pros, catching 62 passes for 873 yards in his debut season.