‘Kids were banned from talking about violence’: Parents of young skaters to sue Moscow coach who allegedly beat students

Parents of young figure skaters training in one of Moscow’s sports academies have reportedly filed a lawsuit against coach Tatyana Shilina, who allegedly beat and humiliated kids during training sessions.

The families of those who allegedly suffered at the hands of Shilina demanded the school fire her for her brutal methods of treating children.

They also filed a collective suit through lawyers, requesting that criminal proceedings be instituted against the coach, whom they claim had systematically abused their offspring.

Shilina was embroiled in a huge scandal at the beginning of March, after she was recorded grabbing a little girl by the neck before savagely pushing her and sending her flying on the ice.

The video, which was taken by one of the parents, caused a public uproar in Russia and abroad, with many sports stars condemning the coach’s behavior and opining that she should no longer be allowed to work with children.

After the video was shared online, more and more shocking details regarding Shilina’s training methods began to surface, with parents claiming she threatened young skaters with physical punishment if they told their parents about her violence.

“Nobody knew about those atrocities. Our kids were prohibited from telling us about her violence,” a mother of one skater said.

Another woman alleged Shilina had slapped her daughter around the face and thrown her onto the ice, adding that the girl couldn’t get up for several minutes after falling down.

One parent said she noticed a scar on her daughter’s body that had been caused by the coach when she “hurled her to the floor.”