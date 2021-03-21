WATCH: UFC’s Grant Dawson delivers BRUTAL HAMMERFIST KO in LAST SECOND of Las Vegas fight as fans blast referee
With the bout set to head to the scorecards, the 27-year-old Dawson didn’t want to leave his fate in the hands of the judges and got the job done within three rounds.
Laying a barrage of brutal hammerfist blows down on Santos that caused his foe’s mouthguard to fly out, the referee stepped in to stop the ground-and-pound pummeling with just one second to spare.
UNREAL KO BY GRANT DAWSON WITH SECONDS LEFT 😳😳😳#MMATwitter#UFCVegas22#UFCpic.twitter.com/hAYBjNcxvG— JFo The MMA Journalist 🔥 (@JFoSportsTalk) March 21, 2021
With seconds to spare in the fight, Grant Dawson secures a KO via ground and pound! 🔨 💥#UFCVegas22pic.twitter.com/pMLIIJWuCt— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 21, 2021
Though some dubbed the feat “unreal”, fans in general were less impressed by the officiating.
“Awful reffing, he was out after [the] first one landed clean, I could tell on my couch and he took three more clean [shots] for no reason. Shaking my head,” decried one Twitter user.
Awful reffing he was out after 1st one landed clean, I could tell on me couch and he took 3 clean more for no reason. Smh— Wookie (@ThugWookie) March 21, 2021
That was BRUTAL! Wow Grant Dawson with the GnP KO!! #UFCVegas22— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021
“Wtf was the ref doing? At least two big shots after he was out,” questioned another in agreement, as someone else said: “Yeah just jump in whenever you’re ready ref.”
“Shocking from the ref. Truly shocking,” it was also said.
The victory improved former 'Dana White's Contender Series' star Dawson to 17-1 in professional MMA, and extended his winning streak to eight.
He used his post-fight interview to call out US veteran Clay Guida.
"From this point on it's legends and rankings."@DawsonGrant20y1 lays out what is next for him after defeating Leonardo Santos, including a potential fight with Clay Guida 🔊⬆️All #UFCVegas22 Results ⬇️:— UFC News (@UFCNews) March 21, 2021
The UFC's 155lbs fold is notoriously infested with threats, but a statement from Dawson as he stepped up to the division surely put some names on notice and gave matchmakers another name to think about in the mix.