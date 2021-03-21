 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: UFC’s Grant Dawson delivers BRUTAL HAMMERFIST KO in LAST SECOND of Las Vegas fight as fans blast referee

21 Mar, 2021 11:52
Grant Dawson delivered a statement win at UFC Las Vegas. © Twitter
Grant Dawson was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his savage exploits at UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday night as he landed a buzzer-beating KO in his lightweight contest with Brazilian rival Leonardo Santos.

With the bout set to head to the scorecards, the 27-year-old Dawson didn’t want to leave his fate in the hands of the judges and got the job done within three rounds.

Laying a barrage of brutal hammerfist blows down on Santos that caused his foe’s mouthguard to fly out, the referee stepped in to stop the ground-and-pound pummeling with just one second to spare.

Though some dubbed the feat “unreal”, fans in general were less impressed by the officiating. 

“Awful reffing, he was out after [the] first one landed clean, I could tell on my couch and he took three more clean [shots] for no reason. Shaking my head,” decried one Twitter user. 

“Wtf was the ref doing? At least two big shots after he was out,” questioned another in agreement, as someone else said: “Yeah just jump in whenever you’re ready ref.”

“Shocking from the ref. Truly shocking,” it was also said.  

The victory improved former 'Dana White's Contender Series' star Dawson to 17-1 in professional MMA, and extended his winning streak to eight.  

He used his post-fight interview to call out US veteran Clay Guida. 

The UFC's 155lbs fold is notoriously infested with threats, but a statement from Dawson as he stepped up to the division surely put some names on notice and gave matchmakers another name to think about in the mix.  

