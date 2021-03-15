 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia star Dzyuba recalled for national team for first time since X-rated video scandal

15 Mar, 2021 13:26
Artem Dzyuba © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
Zenit forward Artem Dzyuba has been called up to play for the Russian national football team for the first time since November, when a scandal over an intimate video saw him left out of the squad for several games.

Dzyuba is set to take part in three FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Malta, Slovenia and Slovakia, after manager Stanislav Cherchesov confirmed his squad on Monday. 

In November, Dzyuba – the national team captain and one of the most recognizable footballers in Russia – made headlines when an X-rated video featuring the player pleasuring himself in bed was leaked online.

The 32-year-old was subsequently dropped from the Russian national team for the following three games and was stripped of the captaincy at his club team, Zenit.

Russian manager Cherchesov had said that Dzyuba’s removal from the national squad was not a punishment, but an attempt to let him spend time with his family and let the scandal die down.

Without its captain, Russia’s performances were underwhelming, losing 3-2 to Turkey and 5-0 to Serbia in the UEFA Nations League, as well as posting a 0-0 draw in a friendly against Moldova.

