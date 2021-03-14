 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Perfect 10: Medvedev beats home favorite Herbert to reach milestone ATP title in Marseille

14 Mar, 2021 18:34
Get short URL
Perfect 10: Medvedev beats home favorite Herbert to reach milestone ATP title in Marseille
Medvedev won in France to reach a milestone 10 ATP titles. © Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrated his ascension to the world number two spot by picking up a 10th ATP title as he beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in three sets in their Open 13 Provence 13.

Medvedev will become the first man outside of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to occupy a spot in the world’s top two since 2005 when he overtakes Nadal in the rankings on Monday, and marked the occasion with a victory over three sets against Herbert to capture a maiden title in Marseille on Sunday.

Top seed Medvedev fired down 13 aces as he won 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 after two hours and 11 minutes of play in the South of France.

“I am really happy,” Medvedev said afterwards.

“I knew that I would become No. 2 no matter what on Monday… It is always better when you step up the rankings when you do something great.

“I know that winning here didn’t give me the points to become No. 2, but it is great for the self-esteem that just before becoming No. 2 on Monday, I win a tournament.”

The big Russian added: “I'm really happy about the number 10. It gets me to two digits, something which I dreamt of when I was a kid.

“I think it's already a great number, but I'm going to try to work more and get some more.”

Hard court specialist Medvedev, 25, had won 20 matches in a row before his defeat to Novak Djokovic in last month’s Australian Open final.

He then went out in the first round in Rotterdam in a shock defeat to Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic, before bouncing back in style this week in France.  

Also on rt.com Russia’s Daniil Medvedev becomes first man outside ‘Big Four’ to break into world’s top 2 since 2005

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies