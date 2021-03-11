 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I didn’t ultimately enjoy it’: Naomi Osaka’s sister Mari, who champ said was ‘up by like a million’ against her, retires aged 24

11 Mar, 2021 18:23
Get short URL
‘I didn’t ultimately enjoy it’: Naomi Osaka’s sister Mari, who champ said was ‘up by like a million’ against her, retires aged 24
Naomi Osaka's sister, Mari (right), has retired from tennis © Kelly Defina / Reuters | © mari.osaka / Instagram
Mari Osaka, the low-ranked sister of four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, has announced her retirement from professional tennis, candidly admitting that she didn’t “enjoy” her unspectacular career on the court.

The 24-year-old, who has always been in the shadow of her superstar sister’s success in the sport, explained that she wants to concentrate on projects away from the game. 

 “I am retired from playing tennis,” Mari wrote on Instagram. “But I’m grateful for all the memories and support I’ve gained and received over the years from the sport.

"I’m moving on now so you can look forward to new fun projects upcoming in the future.”

The elder Osaka has played most of her career on the ITF circuit and never managed to climb higher than 280th in the rankings.

World number two Naomi Osaka had previously said that her sister was much stronger at tennis than her when they were younger.

Up until I was 15, she was 6-0-ing me, ridiculous,” Naomi said.

I don't know what happened, maybe finally something clicked in my head, but for sure she was beating me. In the win-loss record, she's up by like a million or something.”

Also on rt.com ‘She came back to win’: Serena Williams’ coach says tennis superstar won’t retire until she wins a record-equaling Grand Slam
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies