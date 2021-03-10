WATCH: Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov’s astonishing mid-air acrobatics strike gold again with World Championships win (VIDEO)

Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov has used his remarkable aerial talent to take his second world title, twisting through the sky for ski acrobatics gold at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Kazakhstan.

The 22-year-old edged out his US opponent, Christopher Lillis, who had to settle for silver, losing to the Russian champion by just 1.5 points.

Another representative of Russia, Pavel Krotov, took bronze in the same event, while Burov’s elder brother, Ilya, was also among the top five skiers at the global tournament.

Фристайлист Максим Буров завоевал золотую медаль в лыжной акробатике на ЧМ в Казахстане. Новости. Первый канал https://t.co/Xoaf0sQUvTpic.twitter.com/2sKECXfg1p — Первый канал Новости (@1tvru_news) March 10, 2021

The unstoppable Maxim Burov 🇷🇺 keeps his winning streak alive, claiming an incredible fifth straight World Cup victory in Minsk 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/BNSAh2mI5D — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 30, 2021

Wow! Maxim Burov extends his winning streak to four straight World Cup victories after taking top spot tonight on home turf in Moscow 🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/5sECCkxE2J — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 23, 2021

Burov confirmed his status as the strongest skier in acrobatics, successfully defending the world title he scooped in 2019.

“I’m really happy and satisfied with my result," Burov said after his win.

"I was nervous before the event, but I managed to cope with the anxiety and deliver a great result."