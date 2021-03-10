 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov’s astonishing mid-air acrobatics strike gold again with World Championships win (VIDEO)

10 Mar, 2021 18:12
Maxim Burov © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov has used his remarkable aerial talent to take his second world title, twisting through the sky for ski acrobatics gold at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Kazakhstan.

The 22-year-old edged out his US opponent, Christopher Lillis, who had to settle for silver, losing to the Russian champion by just 1.5 points.

Another representative of Russia, Pavel Krotov, took bronze in the same event, while Burov’s elder brother, Ilya, was also among the top five skiers at the global tournament.

Burov confirmed his status as the strongest skier in acrobatics, successfully defending the world title he scooped in 2019.

I’m really happy and satisfied with my result," Burov said after his win.

"I was nervous before the event, but I managed to cope with the anxiety and deliver a great result."

