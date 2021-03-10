‘Why are you commenting?’ Gary Lineker called out after backing Piers Morgan despite ‘bizarre & obsessive’ Harry & Meghan rants

Ex-England football hero Gary Lineker has baffled fans after failing to resist weighing in on the storm surrounding his familiar adversary Piers Morgan, insinuating that his vast following should not "pick a side" in any argument.

Despite admitting that he had never watched the program, goalscorer-turned-broadcaster Lineker – who has engaged in tedious shadowboxing with loudmouth Morgan over everything from Brexit to Messi and Ronaldo – appeared to offer a muddled backing to the journalist over his departure from primetime British TV show Good Morning Britain.

Morgan announced his abrupt exit from breakfast television in the UK following an argument over the Meghan and Harry interview, causing him to briefly walk off set live on air and face a fierce reaction to his opinion that the Duchess of Sussex had not been entirely honest with interviewer Oprah.

"I disagree with much of what Piers Morgan says, including his bizarre, obsessive rants at Harry and Meghan," Lineker decided to tell his Twitter following of almost eight million, reigniting a topic that the pair have previously publicly quarreled about.

So why are you commenting on the issue? Taking clips from online and basing your opinions on them aren't exactly a good place to start. — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) March 10, 2021

"I also agree with some of what he says. The same as with most people I know. Everything’s so tribal these days. You seemingly have to pick a side on absolutely everything."

One reader accused apologists for Morgan of "normalizing bullying and harassment", while Lineker told another who said he had "overlooked key issues": "I don’t watch morning television, ever."

That caused a follower confused by Lineker's stance on reactionary posts to ask: "So why are you commenting on the issue? Taking clips from online and basing your opinions on them isn't exactly a good place to start."

All due respect Gary, he literally called a woman out on how she dresses live on television, made her stand up whilst the camera shows her, clearly looking uncomfortable.It's not about picking sides, it's about being a decent human being. — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) March 10, 2021

Did you read my tweet? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2021

I did and I think you overlooked the key issues that he's been getting away with far too long.Being overppinionated is all good, but belittling people, telling people about how THEIR mental health is and just being a horrible person is different. — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) March 10, 2021

Lineker appeared to have riled Morgan last year when he held forth on Harry and Meghan's decision to distance themselves from the British Royals and move to the US.

"It’s hard enough without the whole world judging and haranguing you," said the presenter of flagship football show Match of the Day. "Yes, the Royal family is a weird concept.

“A strange job that brings absurd entitlement, but they’re still human beings with foibles and feelings. Meanwhile, Australia is on fire and war threatens.”

Thanks Jack. There is a difference between tolerating people with different opinions and normalising bullying and harassment. — Mary 💙😷 ⚫️ is in lockdown+++ (@running4rights) March 10, 2021

Think you overlooked it all — Skylarker (@AvADabble1) March 10, 2021

Morgan seemed to have misinterpreted Lineker's remarks in a response calling him out for describing the members of the Royal family as "absured and weird".

"I don’t have any knighthood ambitions," Lineker told Morgan after the former newspaper editor seemed to suggest that he was carefully cultivating a self-righteous image in an attempt to win an honor.

Calling Morgan "tubs" in an apparent repeated reference to his weight, Lineker added that Morgan's "obsession" with Harry and Meghan was "most certainly weird.”

The level of genuine animosity between the showboating duo is unclear given that they have been pictured socializing together on Instagram, and their frequent spats tend to provide more attention than credibility for both men.

Lineker described the protagonists of the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union in 2016 as "crooked" and "lying", inviting Morgan to level a charge of hypocrisy at his use of the word "elite", which he said was an apt way to summarize Lineker in light of his reported BBC salary of around $2.4 million.

Posting after his fiery start to the week, Morgan said: "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

"I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."