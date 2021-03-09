India cricket legend Jhulan Goswami shows her staying power – but comparison with England men’s star Jimmy Anderson provokes anger

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been criticized for a seemingly harmless comparison between India women's bowling hero Jhulan Goswami and England contemporary James Anderson, issued after Goswami tore through South Africa.

At 38, Goswami showed she remains a formidable bowler by taking four wickets for 42 runs to win Player of the Match as India thrashed their visitors to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium by nine wickets and 128 balls.

After leveling the One Day International series at 1-1, Jaffer pointed out that Anderson, the leading wicket-taker in the format for England, had not even made his international debut when Goswami first turned out for India.

The highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy cricket praised the "mind-blowing" fact as a sign of Goswami's exceptional career, only for a critic to argue: "I know the state of women's test matches.

Today @JhulanG10 picked up 4/42. To put this performance and her longevity in perspective here's a mind blowing fact: When Jhulan made her India debut in Jan 2002, Jimmy Anderson was yet to play for England🤯 👏👏 #INDvSApic.twitter.com/tUpQ84sWKR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 9, 2021

There was no need to put James Anderson's name here @WasimJaffer14 — arjun shetty (@arjunneji) March 9, 2021

"There is no point comparing Anderson's longetivity and Goswami because the working standards are far apart. Just appreciate her individually. Dont talk how an apple is more glossy than an orange just because both are fruits."

Others claimed that Anderson is "the Jhulan Goswami of men's cricket" and complained that more attention should have been given to Goswami than the ongoing domestic men's season.

"There is no rule that if you watch men’s cricket you should also watch women’s cricket, in my opinion," pointed out one fan, to which another replied of India's supporters: "Then they should stop faking it on certain days.

how about the number of test matches both have played? Its not that mind blowing when u consider the overall workload. U just taken the years to judge — Tejas_G (@TejasTalks) March 9, 2021

I know the state of women test matches. So there is no point comparing Anderson's logetivity and Goswami because the working standards are far apart. Just appreciate her individually. Dont talk how apple is more glossy than an orange just because both are fruits — Tejas_G (@TejasTalks) March 9, 2021

"Cricket is cricket. I'm just looking at double standards. Even an Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe [men's] match [this week] gets more hype in India. I'm sorry, I'm done with this from our fans."

Others felt that Goswami's approach would prosper in the male sport. "She is an absolute legend," said one. "Any man with that bowling action would dominate batsmen in men's cricket, too."

Goswami seemed more concerned by her recent long-term absence through injury.

Jhulan Goswami should be trending rn but Indian cricket twitter is busy watching men's domestic season. #INDvSA — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) March 9, 2021

Issue being if the same performance came from men's team, it'd be trending atop. Not just one name but 3-4. Half of them will criticize when we lose but won't care to appreciate when they do good. — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) March 9, 2021

"It was pretty challenging because I was coming back after a year and playing a competitive side like South Africa," she explained.

"I was just trying to hit the ball on the right areas. I always share my mantra with all my teammates.

"The World Cup is going to happen next year. It's important for me to be fit and to play maximum number of matches."

She is an absolute legend. Any man with that bowling action would dominate batsmen in men's cricket too. — Saravana Sastha Kumar (@SaravanaSasthaK) March 9, 2021

She is a pure Legend of the game!!! 🤘🏻 — Ashish Dave (@asdave85) March 9, 2021

India are looking to regain the World Cup in New Zealand after being narrowly dethroned by England in London in 2017.

Writing about her path to the top of the sport, Goswami said her team was "where my heart belongs."

"Taking up sports as a woman was seen as unusual by people around me but it was what I wanted to do," she added. "The journey was difficult but I never lost courage. Never lose yours."