‘She can beat some of the men’: Amanda Nunes retains UFC featherweight crown with routine win over Megan Anderson

Amanda Nunes barely broke sweat as she defeated the latest challenger to come knocking for one of her two UFC titles, with the Brazilian submitting Megan Anderson in the first round of their featherweight contest at UFC 259.

Nunes secured a ninth win in UFC title fights, seeing off Anderson with a triangle armbar submission after 2:03 of the first round at the Apex in Las Vegas.

It was routine stuff for Nunes – who also holds the UFC women’s bantamweight crown – as she notched a 12th straight victory overall.

Anderson had started the bout as a heavy underdog, and despite her 6ft frame and reach advantage being touted as possible factors for her to spring an upset, the challenger surrender in meek fashion to her all-conquering Brazilian rival.

Nunes celebrated in the octagon with partner Nina Ansaroff and young daughter Raegan, as social media was filled with plaudits for her latest display of complete dominance.

Many pondered what could possibly be next for the 32-year-old, with some suggesting that she could even take on the men’s ranks.

I believe Amanda Nunes could beat some of the men in the @ufc#UFC259 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 7, 2021

at this point y’all gotta let Amanda Nunes fight a dude @ufc 😂😂😂 but really tho — Bas (@Bas) March 7, 2021

Some asserted that Nunes should face YouTube boxing wannabe Jake Paul, with UFC boss Dana White previously threatening to unleash the female star on the brash American social media influencer.

Since @Amanda_Leoa has cleaned out everyone, the only logical next fight has to be @jakepaul ... make it happen @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 7, 2021

A more worthy contest for Nunes would perhaps be a triology bout against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, whom she has outpointed twice previously, or a match-up with PFL lightweight champion and judo phenom Kayla Harrison – something which fans brought up after Nunes' latest victory.