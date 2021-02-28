Russian UFC star Magomed Ankalaev set for sterner tests ahead as he defeats Nikita Krylov for SIXTH STRAIGHT win

The 16-1 Dagestani light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev stands on the doorstep of title contention in the UFC's talent-rich 205lbs fold after earning a definitive win against Ukraine's Nikita Krylov in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Ankalaev has garnered a reputation as being one of the most dangerous light heavyweights to be bubbling under just outside of the light heavyweight title hunt after an impressive run with the organization which has now seen the 28-year-old wrack up six straight wins.

While much of his success has come on the back of an effective striking game, he showed that he has a few more feathers in his cap as he took Krylov to the canvas on numerous occasions throughout their fight in the UFC's Apex facility, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favor (29-28 x3).

Krylov showed his respect for Ankalaev's strong stand-up skills early, immediately seeking to take the fight to ground but Ankalaev soon worked his way back to his feet - where both would test each other's chins with an array of strikes.

Ankalaev, whose career ledger shows nine knockouts in his 16 wins, was keen to show off his developing ground skills and seemed to take Krylov by surprise in his desire to take the fight down.

And once there, it was easy to see why this was such a central part of the Russian's gameplan. Ankalaev had little trouble in establishing top control before hammering his opponent with a variety heavy punches and elbows.

"I’m feeling fine, especially after the victory. It always feels much better," Ankalaev said post-fight. "I wasn’t planning to wrestle with him but once he started, I had to counter attack. We ended up wrestling."

The win means that Ankalaev's streak of six victories means that he now owns the longest series of wins of any active fighter in the light heavyweight division and opens the door to a high-profile top contender bout in his next outing.

Also on rt.com 'He is a PROBLEM': No doubt in the rematch as Magomed Ankalaev CRUSHES Ion Cutelaba with thunderous UFC 254 knockout (VIDEO)

Krylov was ranked eighth among the UFC's roster of light heavyweights prior to Saturday's fight, meaning that Ankalaev will likely break into the divisional top 10 when the UFC releases their updated rankings list on Monday - potentially setting up a showdown between Ankalaev and another of the crop of surging 205lbs stars.

Fighters such as Aleksander Rakic, Jiri Prochazka, Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir (ranked 4th through seventh respectively) would represent sizeable upticks in competition for the dominant Russian who knows that another win - his seventh in a row - would certainly strengthen his case to be fighting for gold before the end of 2021.