‘High culture & iron fists’: Welcome to ‘Five Directions of the World’ – the Dagestan school which raised UFC star Zabit

Among the rich tapestry of Dagestan’s combat sports culture, there is one school nurturing young generations to think, not just fight. Welcome to ‘Five Directions of the World’ – a place often known as ‘the Shaolin of Dagestan’.

In the latest episode of the RT Sport series ‘Dagestan: Land of Warriors’, we take you behind the scenes at the school founded more than two decades ago in Khalimbekaul by respected karate practitioner Gusein Magomaev and his wife, Olga.

Magomaev gives an insight into how students are provided with a rigorous grounding in martial arts, but also a full educational curriculum to ensure the development of well-round individuals.

It’s an approach which has fostered the likes of UFC fighters Muslim Salikhov and Zabit Magomedsharipov – both of whom feature in the episode to speak of their experiences at the school.

The other episodes in the series ‘Dagestan: Land of Warriors’ are available on our YouTube page.