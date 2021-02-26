 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi crown prince APPROVED plan to 'capture or kill' Khashoggi, newly-declassified US intelligence report says
HomeSport News

‘High culture & iron fists’: Welcome to ‘Five Directions of the World’ – the Dagestan school which raised UFC star Zabit

26 Feb, 2021 18:29
Get short URL
© RT Sport
Among the rich tapestry of Dagestan’s combat sports culture, there is one school nurturing young generations to think, not just fight. Welcome to ‘Five Directions of the World’ – a place often known as ‘the Shaolin of Dagestan’.

In the latest episode of the RT Sport series ‘Dagestan: Land of Warriors’, we take you behind the scenes at the school founded more than two decades ago in Khalimbekaul by respected karate practitioner Gusein Magomaev and his wife, Olga.

Magomaev gives an insight into how students are provided with a rigorous grounding in martial arts, but also a full educational curriculum to ensure the development of well-round individuals.

It’s an approach which has fostered the likes of UFC fighters Muslim Salikhov and Zabit Magomedsharipov – both of whom feature in the episode to speak of their experiences at the school.

RT
Salikhov and Magomedsharipov are just two of the school's alumni. © USA Today Sports

You can watch the full episode of ‘The Shaolin of Dagestan’ below, or in the video embedded at the top of the page.

The other episodes in the series ‘Dagestan: Land of Warriors’ are available on our YouTube page.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies