‘Overwhelming support’: Fundraiser set up to help student who got college football star in chokehold in viral bathroom brawl

Walker Brown, who was involved in a bathroom punch-up which left Oklahoma University football star Spencer Jones needing serious eye surgery, has spoken out to defend himself over the viral fracas as a GoFundMe page was set up.

Brown – who is trained in wrestling and MMA – was seen scrapping with Jones in a vicious brawl at a bar in Norman, Oklahoma, earlier this month.

A 58-second clip showed Brown being shoved by another man before lashing out to land multiple blows on Jones, then slamming him to the ground and getting him in a chokehold.

Enthusiastic commentary was provided by a seemingly drunken onlooker as the chaos unfolded, with Brown’s brother, Braden, simultaneously fighting another man.

Jones – a star wide receiver at Oklahoma – reportedly later underwent a four-hour procedure to rebuild his left orbital socket, such was the punishment he took in the brawl.

No arrests have been made, but a GoFundMe page has now been set up to help cover the costs Walker Brown will incur for his own medical bills, as he denied any blame for initiating the scrap.

“Hi everyone. I am the guy in the bathroom fight video. I have laughed with the funny comments about my cowboy boots and cauliflower ear,” the fundraising page read.

“I have not commented because there is an on-going investigation. I have been advised to get an attorney. I am also facing a surgery from an injury I received while defending myself and will be looking at some unplanned medical bills and time off of work recovering from the surgery. I am a full-time student who works two jobs.”

Brown was seen wiping blood from his nose before the melee began in front of the bathroom stalls – and the trained wrestler suggested that an altercation had occurred before the footage was taken.

“I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn't bleed for no reason,” he stated, thanking people for their "overwhelming" support.

“After I hire an attorney, I will make a statement so you will know my side of the story. Thank you again for all of the support.”

Brown’s attorney, Steve Stice, also said that the viral clip does not show “the original assault and battery” allegedly suffered by his client.

“Mr. Walker was legally justified in defending himself in this matter,” Stice wrote, MMA Junkie reported.

“As a result, Mr. Walker received several injuries including a torn bicep which will require surgery. We will not make any further comment until the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities.”

Acting for Jones, attorney Woodrow 'Woody' Glass claimed that the budding football star was attempting to be a “peacekeeper” but ended up becoming “the victim of this vicious assault.”

Braden Brown, also a student at Oklahoma, had tweeted in the aftermath that he and his brother had “shown restraint” in the scrap.

“Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother,” he wrote.

“We ARE NOT wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12.

“They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint.”

Walker Brown has also thanked fans on Twitter, where his profile boasts an iconic picture of Brazilian MMA legend Anderson Silva landing a front-kick KO on Vitor Belfort.

The siblings train at The Colosseum Wrestling and MMA in Norman, which is owned by their father, Tommy Brown. The gym's Instagram page features clips of Walker Brown training youngsters and working alongside adults.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe page had reached more than $38,000 of its $50,000 target.