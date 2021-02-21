 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Vicious, scary stuff’: Oscar Valdez scores knockout of the Year contender with stunning one-shot KO of Miguel Berchelt (VIDEO)

21 Feb, 2021 15:44
Get short URL
‘Vicious, scary stuff’: Oscar Valdez scores knockout of the Year contender with stunning one-shot KO of Miguel Berchelt (VIDEO)
Boxing star Oscar Valdez knocked out Miguel Berchelt © Instagram / oscarvaldez56
Unbeaten Oscar Valdez underscored his growing reputation on Saturday night when he starched Miguel Berchelt with a sensational left-hook which had some fans concerned as Berchalt remained prone on the canvas for several minutes.

Mexico's Valdez scored the stunning finish with just one second remaining on the clock of the tenth round of the contest for the WBC super-featherweight title in Las Vegas' MGM Grand Hotel in a fight which very much lived up to the pre-fight hype between the compatriots. 

Berchalt had already hit the canvas on two occasions before Valdez landed the fight-ending left hook square to Berchalt's chin, immediately pole-axing him before he crumpled face-first to the mat.

Valdez's celebrations looked for a moment to have turned sour after Berchelt - who was bleeding from both of his nostrils - remained unconscious for more than two minutes before he was eventually helped to his feet by medical staff. 

And for Valdez, the result of the fight - and the thunderous shot which prompted the end of the bout - was a message to anyone who had the temerity to doubt his skills.

"I have a list of people who doubted me," said Valdez afterwards. "I proved them wrong.

"There is nothing better in life than proving people wrong. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t do something."

Valdez added another world title to his collection with the win after the former featherweight world champ opted to move up a division in 2019 following six defences of his title - one of which came about via decision after he rallied back to win after breaking his jaw early in a fight.

"I want to wish the best to my friend [Miguel Berchelt]. I am sure he can be world champion again because he is a true warrior - I only have respect for him," Valdez wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, via translation.

"I hope you return to the ring soon, champion. Speedy recovery."

Berchelt, a long-time titleholder at 130lbs, dropped to 37-2 after losing for the first time in nearly seven years following seven successful title defences.

The sole other defeat of his career, against Luis Eduardo Florez in 2014, also came after a left-hook.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Berchelt after the ninth, when his corner asked him between rounds if he wanted to stop the fight. 

Around three or so minutes later, they may well have been wishing that their fighter had heeded his corner's advice.

Also on rt.com ‘This man’s too tough’: Russian boxing champ David Avanesyan demolishes British star Josh Kelly in bloody welterweight war (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies