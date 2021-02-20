‘Absolutely disgusting’: Outrage as MMA fighter Nguyen HAMMERFISTS opponent’s unconscious body – but star defends actions (VIDEO)

MMA star Steven Nguyen is at the center of a media firestorm after fans were highly critical of the finish of his fight at Friday's LFA event after he appeared to strike his unconscious opponent in the back of his head.

Nguyen, who some might remember being on the receiving end of a thunderous knockout on an edition of Dana White's Contender Series, was this time the man doling out the punishment after he landed a right hook to send opponent Jorge Juarez tumbling to the canvas just 30 seconds into the first round in their fight at the LFA 100 card in Kansas.

However, very much in keeping with the "fight until the referee tells you to stop" credo, Nguyen launched through the air to deliver a hammerfist to the prone Juarez - who was face down on the mat - before the referee was able to call off the bout.

It was perhaps the most unnecessary follow-up shot since Dan Henderson's diving punch to an unconscious Michael Bisping many years ago, a blow which served as a bookend to a months-long rivalry.

And some of the reaction online hasn't exactly endorsed Nguyen's post-knockout punctuation, either.

Absolutely disgusting follow up shot. Completely unnecessary. — Michael Coady (@bruinsfan87) February 20, 2021

You already knocked the guy out cold, head first. Why drop a hammer fist at the back of his head? Do you want to kill ‘em? C’mon man. Wish you won’t experience it next time you fight.😏 — RL (@3slim2shady5) February 20, 2021

Amateur move. The dude is knock out and still throws a second shot — Socalian (@Socalian) February 20, 2021

The win is featherweight fighter Nguyen's seventh of his professional career, rebounding him nicely from the sole loss of his career on the UFC's 'Contender Series' show where, on this occasion, he was brutally finished by a spectacular flying knee courtesy of Aalon Cruz.

But despite the growing controversy from fight fans, including ex-porn star Kendra Lust who chimed in, Nguyen was quick to clarify afterwards that his final blow landed on Juarez's shoulder rather than the back of his head.

I actually hit him on the shoulder not the back of the head. #Fyihttps://t.co/oUitVQCWse — Steven Nguyen (@Steven_Win) February 20, 2021

Could have prob done without the extra punch after he knocked guy out. — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) February 20, 2021

Incidents such as this one can often resurface the ongoing debate about fighter safety in the cage, as well as shining a spotlight on referees who allow fights to continue past the point of them being safe.

UFC officials Steve Mazzagatti, Herb Dean and others have, at one point or another, come under fire for failing to stop fights when it appeared that a fighter was receiving too much punishment - but in the case of Nguyen, the referee acted as quick as he could but was powerless to prevent the victorious fighter from launching himself through the air.

As noted above, fighters are trained to continue fighting until the referee tells them otherwise. Until that rule is amended, can we really blame fighters for doing exactly that?