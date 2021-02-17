'Doubly nice it was against Barcelona!' Khabib Nurmagomedov TROLLS Barca with signed Mbappe match shirt after hat-trick heroics

Real Madrid fan Khabib ripped into Barcelona after receiving Kylian Mbappe's signed match shirt in which he netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Camp Nou, quipping he was "doubly pleased" for the football phenomenon.

On Tuesday, 29-0 lightweight champion Khabib had announced earlier on Tuesday he would be in attendance as Spanish giants Barca took on Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 match at Camp Nou.

The Dagestan native is a huge fan of the beautiful game and has been spotted at various high-profile matches, including at Parc des Princes, where he hob-knobbed with former player and international style icon David Beckham.

Naturally for a fan of Barca's arch nemesis Real Madrid, Khabib nailed his colours to the mast despite being behind enemy lines by telling his Instagram following he would be supporting PSG in the match.

And Mauricio Pochettino's men didn't disappoint. Despite going a goal down through a 27th minute Lionel Messi penalty, Kylian Mbappe equalised with one of the finest goals this season's tournament is likely to see.

Marquinhos' long ball into the box from deep was squared by Marco Verratti to the Frenchman, whose exquisite close control brought it out of his feet and past a defender before rifling the ball into the net from close range.

Mbappe then put PSG in front after half time before loanee Moise Kean made it 3-1, and then World Cup-winner Mbappe rounded off an astonishing hat-trick five minutes before time.

While Mbappe may have claimed the match ball, Khabib was presented with the 22-year-old's signed shirt and couldn't help poking fun at Barca in his Instagram stories.

"Congratulations on the hat-trick! Doubly nice it was against Barcelona," he wrote, tagging Mbappe, with a picture of the jersey featuring the forward's autograph and personalised message 'To Khabib'.

Khabib followed that up with a cheeky dig at Gerard Pique, with a picture of Barca defender desperately trying to grab Mbappe's jersey as he races past him. "Leave the shirt, I already have it," Khabib quipped.