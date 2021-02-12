‘Insane!’ Russian fighter Yunusov FLATLINES opponent with spinning elbow knockout from unlikely position (VIDEO)

It may have taken him more than 20 fights but Russian featherweight Dzhikhad Yunusov finally has a legitimate knockout on his record - and we are sure you will agree that this one was more than worth waiting for.

Experienced ACA competitor Yunusov, who was last seen trading a win and a loss with ex-UFC veteran Diego Brandao, is more known for being a gritty, hard-to-finish fighter with more than enough in the gas-tank to bring a fight to the distance as evidenced by the 12 decision wins on his record.

This time around though it appeared as if Yunusov may have left the stove on at home judging by the speed at which he dispatched his Brazilian foe, the now 14-2 Leonardo Limberger, at Friday's ACA 117 event at the WOW Arena in Krasnaya Polyana.

🔥 WOOOOOW! Dzhikhad Yunusov spinning back elbow KO! pic.twitter.com/d6a3HhTLd9 — ACAMMA (@ACA_League) February 12, 2021

With barely two minutes having elapsed in the first round, Yunusov threw a 'Hail Mary' spinning elbow shot from the clinch position against the fence, with the technique connecting square on Limberger's jaw which sent him tumbling to the canvas.

The blow prompted the referee to immediately step in and declare the fight over, handing Yunusov - by far - the most impressive finish of his career. In fact, the only other KO or TKO win on his resume came four years ago via doctor stoppage.

Oh my god. Insane elbow KO at ACA. Dzhikhad Yunusov was going to a double leg and then threw up a reverse elbow that landed CLEAN. Nasty KO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 12, 2021

Yeah that was absolutely filthy. — Luke Murphy (@LukeMrph2) February 12, 2021

Mirror image of the Yair/Korean Zombie finish except up against the cage. — Joey DeCarlo (@I_am_too_old) February 12, 2021

The win prompted some MMA fans to compare it to the infamous, scything elbow technique employed by Yair Rodriguez in his buzzer-beater, last second win against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung' in late 2018.

But one thing is for sure; neither Yunusov nor the fans in attendance will soon forget the Russian fighter's spectacular finish.

And Limberger? Well, that's another thing entirely.