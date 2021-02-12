‘Which one of y’all is my Valentine?’ Lingerie-clad 6ft 8in basketball star Cambage teases fans in St. Valentine’s video

Basketball star Liz Cambage has set pulses racing by posting a raunchy pre-St.Valentine’s Day video where she proudly shows her curves in skimpy pale-blue lingerie.

In a video which she shared on her Instagram page, the 6ft 8inch athlete is seen shaking her backside while wearing only her underwear and suspenders.

“So which one of y’all is my valentine? I don’t do chocolate or candy, I’m already sweet enough. but take me to Cartier or Tiffany’s, and I might let you,” the 29-year-old wrote alongside the video.

The post comes several days after the WNBA star – who plays for the Las Vegas Aces – shared more saucy snaps from her Mexico vacation demonstrating her toned body in front of palm trees and cacti.

Earlier this month, Cambage also spent time in the Caribbean, where she was joined by a bevy of sporting beauties including MMA starlet Valerie Loureda.

Last year, Cambage posed for Playboy revealing that sport doesn’t allow her to feel sexy.

“I am a straight six-foot-eight woman who likes to have sex. I'm a human, it's what we do,” she said.

"As a female athlete, I feel like I'm not allowed to be sexy and I'm not allowed to be that person. All society wants from me is to sit down, shut up, go to training and play my sport,” she added.