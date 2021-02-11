TikTok becomes official global UEFA EURO 2020 sponsor

TikTok has become the first digital entertainment platform to partner UEFA Euro 2020, aiming to be a platform for fans to share their experiences at the tournament, and which will also see UEFA launch its own TikTok account.

In its role as a global sponsor, TikTok will offer AR effects, commonly known as filters; hashtag challenges; and TikTok lives and sounds, for supporters to share their experiences, should fans be allowed to attend at all under stringent covid precautions.

According to a UEFA statement, "TikTok is looking to cement its reputation as the home for football fans to share their passion for the game, as well as driving awareness with new audiences," through the partnership.

🤝 Welcome on board, @TikTok_UK – a new global sponsor for @EURO2020!🔜 Exclusive content | AR effects | Hashtag challenges | TikTok Lives#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/BJ8Qu2G95t — UEFA (@UEFA) February 11, 2021

"As an official sponsor, TikTok will provide a place where fans can follow their favourite football content creators, share the best TikTok football content, and create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around the tournament," the statement continued.

UEFAs TikTok account promises to bring fans behind-the-scenes content and archival footage of previous tournaments to those watching around the world, which will likely be the vast majority of those intending to travel to the championships.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA, said: “We are delighted to welcome TikTok as a UEFA EURO partner, a company that has become one of the most talked-about digital entertainment platforms within the last year.

"Over the coming months, we are really looking forward to working closely with TikTok in order to provide fans globally with a unique and innovative UEFA EURO experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion around one of the world’s premier sporting events.”