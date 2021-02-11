‘It draws positive attention to our sport’: German world ski-jump champ Juliane Seyfarth poses naked for Playboy

Two-time world champion ski-jumper Juliane Seyfarth has taken off her sports outfit to pose naked for the March issue of German Playboy magazine.

The 30-year-old, who won both the team and the mixed gold at the 2019 World Cup, said she loved the experience of taking part in a revealing photoshoot, as she treats ski jumping and nude photography as “a kind of art” because both give her “the feeling of freedom.”

The athlete expressed the hope that the photos would be “welcomed by everyone, because they draw positive attention to our sport.”

“Hello everyone, now I can say it. I was invited to pose for the cover and the title series for the new Playboy,” Seyfarth wrote on Instagram.

That said, the new ski-jumping season hasn’t gone as planned for the German champion.

Seventeenth place has been her best result so far, but it seems she hopes to attract more fans to the sport with the help of her Playboy snaps and thereby improve her performance into the bargain.