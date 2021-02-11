 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘It draws positive attention to our sport’: German world ski-jump champ Juliane Seyfarth poses naked for Playboy

11 Feb, 2021 13:35
Get short URL
‘It draws positive attention to our sport’: German world ski-jump champ Juliane Seyfarth poses naked for Playboy
© Instagram / juliane_seyfarth
Two-time world champion ski-jumper Juliane Seyfarth has taken off her sports outfit to pose naked for the March issue of German Playboy magazine.

The 30-year-old, who won both the team and the mixed gold at the 2019 World Cup, said she loved the experience of taking part in a revealing photoshoot, as she treats ski jumping and nude photography as “a kind of art” because both give her “the feeling of freedom.”

The athlete expressed the hope that the photos would be “welcomed by everyone, because they draw positive attention to our sport.”

Hello everyone, now I can say it. I was invited to pose for the cover and the title series for the new Playboy,” Seyfarth wrote on Instagram.

That said, the new ski-jumping season hasn’t gone as planned for the German champion.

Seventeenth place has been her best result so far, but it seems she hopes to attract more fans to the sport with the help of her Playboy snaps and thereby improve her performance into the bargain.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies