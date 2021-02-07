 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We’ll see’: Russian UFC champ Petr Yan reacts to rival Cory Sandhagen calling him out after stunning flying knee knockout (VIDEO)

7 Feb, 2021 10:17
Cory Sandhagen knocked out UFC rival Frankie Edgar with a flying kick and could fight Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling © Twitter / btsportufc
UFC contender Cory Sandhagen knocked out veteran Frankie Edgar with a brutal flying knee at UFC Vegas 18, only to have rival Petr Yan remind him of his defeat to his next opponent after saying he wanted to fight the Russian champ.

Bantamweight brawler Sandhagen entered his clash with former lightweight champion Edgar on the back of a memorable knockout of Marlon Moraes with a spinning-heel-kick in October, and he required only 28 seconds to detonate another devastating finish on his 39-year-old adversary.

Edgar crumpled to the canvas unconscious after feeling the full force of Sandhagen's knee on his chin, positioning "The Sandman" strongly for a potential title shot at former foe Aljamain Sterling or Yan, the man he will meet at UFC 259 on March 6.

“The next time we fight, I’m going to hurt Aljamain,” Sandhagen declared after delivering a win that earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus alongside Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov, who beat Alistair Overeem.

“I want to fight the winner of [Yan against Sterling] in July or whenever they want to make it.”

Sterling, who beat Sandhagen with a first-round submission at UFC 250 in June, was impressed.

“Jesus!" he responded to the concussive conclusion on Twitter. "That was clean as hell.

"[That was] one of the things I really had to be careful of because of Sandhagen's height. Two masterful performances back to back.”

Yan was more guarded. "Good win for Cory," he observed. "But hard to forget what my next opponent did to him. We’ll see what happens next."

"No Mercy" was more emphatic about what Edgar's next step should be after the former featherweight challenger lost his second fight at bantamweight, suffering a third defeat in four bouts.

"Edgar is legend," acknowledged Yan, before telling him: "Time to move on."

