‘We’ll see’: Russian UFC champ Petr Yan reacts to rival Cory Sandhagen calling him out after stunning flying knee knockout (VIDEO)
Bantamweight brawler Sandhagen entered his clash with former lightweight champion Edgar on the back of a memorable knockout of Marlon Moraes with a spinning-heel-kick in October, and he required only 28 seconds to detonate another devastating finish on his 39-year-old adversary.
Edgar crumpled to the canvas unconscious after feeling the full force of Sandhagen's knee on his chin, positioning "The Sandman" strongly for a potential title shot at former foe Aljamain Sterling or Yan, the man he will meet at UFC 259 on March 6.
“The next time we fight, I’m going to hurt Aljamain,” Sandhagen declared after delivering a win that earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus alongside Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov, who beat Alistair Overeem.
The Sandman Cory Sandhagen secures a statement win over a former UFC champion Frankie Edgar with a flying knee knockout! 🦵 💥#UFCVegas18pic.twitter.com/pNmZmtka8f— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 7, 2021
Jesus! That was clean as hell! One of the things I really had to be careful of because of Sandhagen height. Two masterful performances back to back.#UFCVegas18#TheWeeklyScraps!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021
.@PetrYanUFC what do you think or Cory’s performance? That’s one baaaaad man! Can’t wait for our fight. #UFC259#UFCVegas18#TheWeeklyScraps!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021
“I want to fight the winner of [Yan against Sterling] in July or whenever they want to make it.”
Sterling, who beat Sandhagen with a first-round submission at UFC 250 in June, was impressed.
“Jesus!" he responded to the concussive conclusion on Twitter. "That was clean as hell.
Edgar is legend, time to move on. Good win for Cory. But hard to forget what my next opponent did to him. We’ll see what happens next 🤫— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) February 7, 2021
Sure does show how good @funkmasterMMA is— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021
This is a dangerous game and anyone can get got. See you March 6th https://t.co/l6Fntfx0dB— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021
"[That was] one of the things I really had to be careful of because of Sandhagen's height. Two masterful performances back to back.”
Yan was more guarded. "Good win for Cory," he observed. "But hard to forget what my next opponent did to him. We’ll see what happens next."
"No Mercy" was more emphatic about what Edgar's next step should be after the former featherweight challenger lost his second fight at bantamweight, suffering a third defeat in four bouts.
"Edgar is legend," acknowledged Yan, before telling him: "Time to move on."