Watch out, ref: Cristiano Ronaldo bags for Juventus against Roma - then grabs for official’s arm as he asks to check goal (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo smacked a shot off the bar before asking the referee if he could check that his watch hadn't shown the strike had crossed the line, making the official laugh after opening the scoring for Juventus against Roma.

The striker, who was spotted wearing an 18-karat white gold Rolex worth around $510,000 at an awards ceremony in June, asked official Daniele Orsato whether his effort had gone in after nearly netting in the home game on Saturday evening.

When Orsato assured him that the sensor on his decidedly less expensive device had not gone off to indicate a goal, disbelieving Ronaldo insistently reached towards the watch as the adjudicator played along by laughing.

The Serie A top scorer had already added to his haul for the season, breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute to give Juve the lead.

Ronaldo checking the goal line tech on the referee's hand is the funniest thing you gotta watch in the match so far 😂😂😂😁😁😁😁😁😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Ronaldo is the ish 😂😂😂 — Fomena MP Ba😂👻 🇬🇭 (@AJTaylson) February 6, 2021

Ronaldo told the referee to check if his shot that hit the crossbar crossed the line when it dropped to the ground, referee told him his stop watch didn't beep, no goal. Dude was not happy, he legit stretched out his hand to check the ref's stop watch for himself 😂. #JuveRoma — GoddyWalker Esq 🇳🇬 (@ogar_godwin) February 6, 2021

The goal was Ronaldo's third of the week after he scored twice against scudetto rivals Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday to ensure his side came back from a goal down to win 2-1 in the first leg of the semifinal.

His precise early finish was the ideal way for the irrepressible forward to celebrate his first match as a 36-year-old, having spent part of his birthday in the snow in Turin with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Friday.

Aside from Ronaldo's moments of brilliance - the Portugal captain later had a shot saved by Spain stopper Pau Lopez in goal for the visitors - Juventus fans might have been nervously clock-watching for much of the first half.

Not Ronaldo Asking To check The Referee's Watch If The Goal Went in😂💀😂#JuveRomapic.twitter.com/K5p3vJCqof — Lil Tee💯 (@LilTeeNXH) February 6, 2021

Lmao Ronaldo telling the ref lemme check the watch myself lmaoooo — Die4Guy💋 (@FBG_pluto) February 6, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 300 goal since turning 30.He gives Juventus the lead against Roma. 💪🏾#JuveRomapic.twitter.com/BzUvHYc8ec — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) February 6, 2021

Starting the game above Juve in third, Roma dominated passages of the opening 45 minutes and had the better of the overall possession.

That counted for little when the unfortunate Ibanez scored an own-goal after 69 minutes, doubling the advantage provided to Juventus by Ronaldo's 300th goal since he turned 30.

The reigning champions held on for an important win, sending them above Roma and five points shy of leaders Inter with a game in hand.