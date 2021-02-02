 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘One of my players would have to get raped’: Brit coach sacked by Indian Super League club after bizarre post-match comments

2 Feb, 2021 11:49
Get short URL
‘One of my players would have to get raped’: Brit coach sacked by Indian Super League club after bizarre post-match comments
Baxter was sacked for the controversial comments. © Reuters
Indian Super League team Odisha FC have sacked coach Stuart Baxter after he made a bizarre analogy claiming his players “would have to rape or get raped” in order to win a penalty.

Speaking on the referee’s performance after Odisha’s 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur on Monday, Baxter said: “You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t.

“I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

RT
Baxter has previously managed South Africa. © Reuters

The comments by the 67-year-old were immediately picked up online and earned widespread condemnation.

After Odisha said they were “appalled” by the “completely unacceptable” remarks, the club announced on Tuesday that it had fired Baxter.

“Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon,” read a tweet from the club, who lie bottom of the Super League table. 

The decision was met with widespread praise from fans – some of whom claimed it was the "worst thing said by a coach on TV." 

Others, however, were more understanding, claiming that Baxter had been right to call out the refereeing standards, but merely used clumsy and inappropriate language to do so. 

Baxter is a former journeyman footballer who spent part of his career at Preston North End before moving on to clubs in Scotland, Sweden, Australia and the US.

His coaching career has been equally peripatetic, with spells in Scandinavia as well as Japan and South Africa.

Baxter has had two spells as coach of the South African national team, from 2004 to 2005 and from 2017 to 2019. He has also coached the England Under-19s team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies