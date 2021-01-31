 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘When the f*ck did he become the tough guy?’ Angry NBA star Draymond Green roasts rival Rodney McGruder after bizarre row (VIDEO)

31 Jan, 2021 16:56
NBA star Rodney McGruder has been challenged by Draymond Green (right) © Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports via Reuters © YouTube / BleacherReport
NBA fans have been left mystified by Detroit Pistons star Rodney McGruder's fiery end to a thrashing by Golden State Warriors, causing opposition forward Draymond Green to furiously lash out at him in an epic post-game rant.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson gave moody McGruder his first savaging after he appeared to confrontationally approach Warriors players immediately after the 118-91 defeat at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday.

While viewers claimed that McGruder had targeted Juan Toscano-Anderson over possible barbs by the forward during the game, Thompson trashed the late replacement by warning that he "might be out of the league soon" and "might be mad about that.”

Green was emphatically more scathing. "When the f*ck did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy on the team?” he asked in his post-game press call.

Warning: video contains swearing

“I don’t know, man. Everybody in the league is tough these days. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of tough guys this year.

"I don’t understand it - and don’t nobody do anything. If you really wanted to do something, you could’ve done it.”

McGruder appeared to retreat after none of his teammates seemed to share his apparent animosity towards his adversaries.

“Get the hell out of here," thundered Green, adding that he was "rocking" with Toscano-Anderson, who he said woud "bring" McGruder the menacing-sounding "town business".

“I don’t know, there are too many tough guys in this league today," concluded the bristling 30-year-old.

"But I know one thing: ain’t nobody scared of no damn Rodney McGruder."

