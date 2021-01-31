‘He still is the benchmark’: F1 new boy Mick Schumacher says father Michael’s achievements remain the pinnacle of motorsport

Mick Schumacher can't wait to enter the Formula 1 fray in 2021, and has said that he'll relish the challenge of working with - and battling against - the sharpest minds in motorsport as part of the Haas F1 team.

"I simply love the competition, I love racing and the hard battles on the track," he told Formula1.com.

"When you do that perfect lap in qualifying and you win a race, that feeling is indescribable. It fills you with joy when you manage to drive all sectors in purple.

"And I love working with so many different geniuses, because motorsport is very advanced in every aspect."

Schumacher knows that with the increased pressure and increased money of Formula 1, there's also a personal sacrifice that will be demanded of him.

Despite acknowledging he'll have to spend more time away from his friends and family, the German ace said he's ready to embrace the challenge as he prepares for his first season at motorsport's highest level.

"You don't spend much time with your family. You are often on the road and you don't see your family as often as you would in a 9-to-5 job," he said.

"However, as drivers we have our passion as our job and I really enjoy my sport, so it's very easy for me to make that sacrifice and enjoy every moment."

One reason why he's so tuned in to what's required of a young driver stepping up into F1, of course, is his lineage.

His father, Michael, is widely considered to be one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and Schumacher freely admits that he's inspired by his father's achievements in the sport as he looks to take his first steps onto the big stage in his own career.

"Of course! I definitely look at what he has achieved and try to learn from that," he said.

"He has been the benchmark for so long and for me he is still the benchmark, so I always refer to him.

"I also admire him for his human side and how he has always remained with his feet on the ground. That is something I really appreciate, but also something I take with me into my career."

The 2021 Formula 1 season kicks off in Bahrain, with the lights going out at the first Grand Prix of the year on March 28.