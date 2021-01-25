 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil in mourning after 4 Palmas footballers and club president killed in plane crash

25 Jan, 2021 11:45
© Reuters
Brazil is mourning the tragic death of four Palmas football players and their club president who were killed in a plane crash on Sunday while traveling to Goiania to play a Brazilian cup game.

The fatal accident occurred in a small airfield near Palmas when a plane carrying the footballers and club president suddenly hit the ground at the end of the runway during take-off.

The plane took off and crashed at the end of the runway at the Tocantinense Aviation Association,” the club said in a statement.

We regret to report there are no survivors.”

The victims of the crash were identified as president Lucas Meira and players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari. The pilot was also killed.

The cause of the tragedy remains unknown and local authorities are set to investigate the crash.

Palmas, a fourth-tier club, was set to play a Brazilian cup game against Vila Nova on Monday. 

Brazilian Football Confederation postponed the game in the wake of the tragedy which shocked the entire country.

